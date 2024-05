Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV: HANK) ("Hank" or the "Company"), an emerging North American leader in the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market with a platform that modernizes budgets and payments for enterprises and consumers, is pleased to announce year to date highlights of its auto channel, and further expansion of its US auto dealer base. Following its announcement in February of significant 11% year-over-year growth and a 39% surge in monthly consumer additions in December from the Auto Channel, the Company has maintained the momentum to date.

Highlights of the Company's auto channel expansion year to date in 2024:

26 new auto dealers signed and launched in calendar 2024 to date reflecting growth of 10%;

Record breaking March with a 20.8% month over month increase in the gross monthly consumers added;

Auto channel customer gross consumer additions of 32% as of May 1 st ;

Over 238 active auto dealers in the US are now using the Hank platform to make warranty and insurance products more affordable, and to improve the build-up of equity in vehicles for their customers;

Strong pipeline of new dealers in various stages of signing, expected to materially exceed 30 additional signings and launches by calendar year end;

Included in these recent launches are a Lehigh Valley dealer group, deepening Hank's reach into Pennsylvania. "We are happy to share our new strategic partnership with Hank. We have experienced strong sales performance for the past 3 months," said Iad Antonios, General Manager at Lehigh Valley Honda & Hyundai. He added, "Accelerated and tailored payments options help our customers improve payment history, which can increase credit scores, improving our trade cycle management and customer retention."

About Hank Payments Corp.

Hank Payments Corp (the Company or "Hank") is a North American leader in consumer Fintech Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platforms that manages consumer cash flow and budgets on an automated basis using proprietary algorithms that collect, store and disburse cash as required to discharge obligations in a timely fashion. The Hank stack provides for several vertical market applications of the technology, with features specific to channels and enterprise accounts ("Partners") that allow those partners to operate new lines of business and revenue streams, using Hank. The Partners benefit from new revenue streams and powerful insights that open up additional opportunities for Partners to grow assets using Hank. The Company operates exclusively across the USA, with certain leadership and technology functions in Toronto. Hank houses the complex technology, banking, treasury, customer service, sales and operations teams that acquire and service consumers. Hank currently charges upfront enrolment/setup fees and recurring monthly fees based on the types and quantity of payments that Hank Payments administers for the consumer (the "Users"). The Company acquires Users through various channels including (i) small to medium sized enterprises (the "SME Partners") and (ii) large enterprise businesses (the "Enterprise Partners"). The Company's BaaS model is emerging which is expected to add additional fees including software licensing and usage fees. For more information visit our website at www.hankpayments.com.

