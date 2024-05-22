The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 21 May 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 21 May 2024 98.36p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 96.08p per ordinary share

22 May 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45