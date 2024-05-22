Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - The Canadian Cannabis Tourism Alliance, a non-profit advocating for advancing cannabis tourism, has unveiled their plan to make Canada the cannabis tourism capital of the world.

The organization, in partnership with Substance Law - Canada's law firm for regulated substances and industries - has developed comprehensive federal and provincial legislative and regulatory proposals that will advance access to cannabis and make the country the planet's ultimate cannabis tourism destination.

CCTA has presented its proposal to decision-makers at both the federal and provincial levels, having already received initial interest in its proposals due to their breadth and depth, and will continue to do so in the coming weeks.

Some of the proposed federal amendments include removing the 30g public possession cap on products that remain sealed, authorizing provinces to allow sellers to transform purchased cannabis products into other forms at the point of sale on behalf of purchasers such as through rosin pressing and infusion into food, modernizing promotions laws to allow the industry to communicate their products better while upholding prevention of youth access to cannabis, reforming the excise duty and stamping framework, protecting the medical system by allowing physical pick-up and removing GST/HST, increasing edible potency limits, and allowing for healthy edibles choices that require refrigeration such as pre-packaged meals.

Provincial proposals include licences for spas and salon premises to sell cannabis topicals in a limited fashion through administration to persons receiving spa or salon services, establishing a permit system allowing authorized cannabis retailers to sell cannabis at off-site events for temporary events, activities, and occasions, establishing a golf course authorization allowing golf clubs to sell certain forms of cannabis to players on golf course playing areas subject to limits, removing the 30g "per visit" purchase limit, extending permissible store hours of operations to 2:00 am to align with "last call" laws for bars in the province, and exempting sightseeing vehicles and boats from provincial offences against transportation and consumption of cannabis.

The CCTA also included in its proposal amendments that intend to advance the voices and interests of underserved communities, such as those that identify as BIPOC and individuals with disabilities, including an amendment that would include band council resolutions in the federal definition of "provincial Act" under the Cannabis Act and proposing tax credits for companies that employ those in underserved communities or retro-fit their establishments to provide better access to those with disabilities.

