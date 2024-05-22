Landon Hail Press: Main Character Moment: Anonymous Author Publishes Bestseller, Reader as Main Character

While the United States is one of the world's most ethnically diverse nations, the reality of American literature does not represent this same breadth of identities and cultures. In children's books alone, over 80 percent of characters are white. With a disproportionate number of books in America disregarding the identity of LGBTQ+, minority, and disadvantaged communities, many Americans are left searching for books they can relate to.

A Story of N E Wan, the new bestseller published by anonymous author A Nic Dotal, takes a radical approach to the plotline: the reader is the main character. By erasing any reference to gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation, A Story of N E Wan is truly a story about anyone, it's a story about the reader.

Photo Caption: The new Amazon bestseller, A Story of N E Wan, was listed as a number #1 release in transpersonal psychology and offers readers a truly unique experience as the main character of the book.

A Nic Dotal transports the reader into a mystical land of heroes and villains. On the fairy tale island of Status Quo, the reader will experience profound lessons of heartache, subjugation, perseverance, and triumph. The book trailer offers a sneak peak into the quest of N E Wan.

The book is an allegory; the names of the characters reflect their personalities and way of moving through this earthly realm. A Story of N E Wan is filled with archetypal scenarios and ancient symbolism to demonstrate our communal bond throughout history.

A Nic Dotal's real identity remains anonymous, but the author's insights shine through; with over 40 years in human services ranging from forensic mental health, to working closesly with veterans, victims of sexual assault, and many other marginalized communities, A Nic Dotal imparts deep wisdom and passionate hope that one day we may truly understand the heartache and hierarchy felt by the most marginalized members of society.

"After a lifetime engaging in various roles in human services and interacting with people of all ages, backgrounds, and ethnicities, I have identified common themes that have proved helpful to many," says A Nic Dotal, "These themes are concepts and ideas that pertain practically to our life's collective struggles."

A Nic Dotal has striven to weave a story free of bias and prejudice. To that end, many of the characters have had their ethnicity and gender anonymized, allowing the reader to picture themselves in the story as if they are having the same experience. The motive is to share the collective wisdom that all people are bound to many of the same fears, doubts, blocks, and limitations that come with the human experience.

"I couldn't wait for this book to finally be available and bought it immediately! I find this kind of story line so interesting, [I] have not been able to put it down." - 5 star Amazon Review from Roxanne M

Pulling from the experiences of many of the people that A Nic Dotal has worked with over the years, A Story of N E Wan offers a deeply personal narrative that brings up questions of identity, beliefs, and the consequences of actions, leading the reader to ponder:

This is my story. Am I the villain or the hero?

A Story of N E Wan is published by Landon Hail Press. Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own their book rights, royalties, and the direction of their brand. LHP books have been featured on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org, and more.

"Most books tend to possess a bias woven throughout the narrative. A Nic Dotal has beautifully crafted a story that allows those from all walks of life to see themselves and their struggles in the plot," says Samantha Joy, founder and Editor in Chief of Landon Hail Press, "A Story of N E Wan not only acts as a mirror to your own earthly experiences, but as a guidebook on how to relate to others, and more importantly, to humanity."

Are you an aspiring author? Book a free consultation with Landon Hail Press here.

