Stenograph, LLC Announces Thaly Palanisamy as New President

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Stenograph, LLC is pleased to announce Thaly Palanisamy as president. In his role, Mr. Palanisamy will guide Stenograph in executing its strategic vision: Empowering the capture, preservation, and accessibility of verbatim records.



"Thaly's leadership skills, combined with the Stenograph strategy deployed by our talented team, will ensure success as we charter our course for the next 85 years," said Barbara Philibert, President and CEO, ITG, The Heico Companies.

"I'm honored to join Stenograph and lead the next chapter in its rich history of innovation and excellence," said Thaly Palanisamy, President of Stenograph. "Alongside the fantastic team here at Stenograph, I look forward to building on our decades of excellence and creating innovative products that truly help our customers become more efficient and successful in their work."

Before joining Stenograph, Thaly served as President of National Standard, Niles, for The Heico Companies. He also led Southwest Steel Processing, LLC, a division of Park-Ohio Holdings, managing a closed-die forging business in Newport, AR, and held various leadership roles at Ellwood Texas Forge Navasota.

Thaly holds a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor's in Production Engineering from PSG College of Technology in India.

About Stenograph, LLC

Stenograph is a market leader in providing technology solutions for the legal transcription industry. For over 85 years, we have built our reputation by leading the industry in technical innovation, quality, and exceptional service. Stenograph is owned by The Heico Companies, LLC, and is a certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE). For questions about Stenograph, contact Mark Kuczora, Vice President of Marketing, at mkuczora@stenograph.com or call (800) 323-4247.

Contact Information:

Mark Kuczora

VP of Marketing

mkuczora@stenograph.com

630-222-1368

SOURCE: Stenograph, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.