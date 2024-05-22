PR Consultants Group: National PRConsultants Group Announces New Members in Iowa, Missouri and Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / PRConsultants Group (PRCG), an exclusive network of senior-level public relations professionals in the U.S., is proud to announce the addition of three new members, solidifying PRCG's position as a leader in the industry.

"As agency owners and leaders, what we hear from clients so often is that they are looking for seasoned, veteran PR and marketing pros who maintain the close, working relationships with media, influencers and stakeholders that can really deliver results within a target market," said Tracie Broom, president of PRCG.

"It can be tough for clients to get that high level of service, experience and relationships from massive PR firms," Broom added. "Our new members bring decades of excellence and professionalism to the table in key Midwestern markets, delivering strategic insight, innovative solutions and - because these are local, independently owned firms - exceptional value."

The newest PRConsultants Group members include:

Amy Jordan Wooden of AJW Consulting in Kansas City, Missouri:

Launching her firm in 2003, Amy Jordan Wooden is a veteran communications professional who has served elected officials, political candidates, influential community leaders, private corporations, government departments, trade associations, and not-for-profit institutions. AJW Consulting's work has involved creating comprehensive public affairs plans that engage the general public and influential stakeholders through earned media, compelling video productions, and targeted outreach for events. Amy is one of the Midwest's most experienced crisis communications specialists, helping clients navigate complex media and legal inquiries in crises and guiding clients through tricky reputation management events.

Marie Silver Keister of MurphyEpson, Inc . in Columbus, Ohio:

Marie and her team provide strategic counsel for popular and controversial initiatives to build public support and secure funds for complex public infrastructure initiatives - from highways and transit systems to airports and new water plants. Marie is a certified planner with the American Planning Association, accredited in public relations by the Public Relations Society of America, and named one of the top 50 women in public relations in the U.S. by PR News. During her career spanning over three decades, Marie has designed and facilitated 1000+ stakeholder and public meetings, advisory committees, strategic planning sessions and discussion panels to help public and private sector clients build a better world. The firm counsels clients on reputation management and crisis communications.

Jeff Link, Link Strategies in Des Moines, Iowa:

In 1999, during his return to Iowa to obtain a law degree from Drake University, Jeff Link founded Link Strategies. Jeff has worked as an Iowa-based entrepreneur, lawyer, and communications consultant with a deep background in government and politics at the state and federal levels in the U.S. and abroad. Link's experience in government, paid media strategy, data analytics, public opinion research, and crisis communications offers a strong background for clients. He directed message development through polling, focus groups, web tests, and ad testing in target states. He created state-specific ads, direct mail, and collateral materials, as well as directed advertising strategy and media mix with TV and cable buys. Link develops effective messages and builds organizations that can deliver them.

About PRConsultants Group

Established in the year 2000, PRConsultants Group (PRCG) is an exclusive, nationwide network of more than 50 highly-regarded, award-winning senior-level PR and communications consultants working in every sector of every major U.S. market. Members specialize in executing projects for national and international brands, focusing on strategic planning and creative execution in media relations, social media communications, promotions, crisis communications management, event site selection, and much more. PRCG has a unique business model. When a client needs a small or even a large group to develop and execute communications tactics across the U.S., a customized PRCG team can be created to help that business achieve its goals.

