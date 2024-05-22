Miriam Laundry Publishing: The Ultimate Anti-Bullying Book for Kids: 'The Adventures of Rocky' Series Releases Its Third Bestseller

With Memorial Day quickly approaching, elementary schools across the country are winding down for summer break. Daycare, summer camps, and endless family vacations are on the horizon. Deirdre Adams, author of the bestselling children's series The Adventures of Rocky has released her third book, Don't Be Bullied Rocky in anticipation of a summer filled with beach adventures.

Don't Be Bullied Rocky is the third bestseller in the children's book series The Adventures of Rocky. It was listed as a #1 new release in Children's Books on Bullying.

Rocky, the beloved poodle who has become a childhood hero for kids across the country, embarks on her newest adventure: a surprise encounter with an unexpected bully while at the beach. Will Rocky find the courage to stand tall against the bully, or will the bully spoil her summer fun?

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, over 20 percent of elementary school students report being bullied. Addressing this issue head on, Don't Be Bullied Rocky teaches lessons to equip young kids with tools against bullying. A resource for teachers, parents, and caregivers alike, Don't Be Bullied Rocky encourages kids to stand up for themselves and their friends, especially as they form new friendships over summer vacation.

Bestselling author Deirdre Adams with dog, Rocky, her inspiration for her bestselling children's series The Adventures of Rocky.

Join Rocky and be captivated by this engaging story that unfolds a tale of bravery and friendship, leaving you eager to uncover the heartwarming twists ahead.

"It's important to show children how to embrace the strength found in courage and kindness," says Adams. "Through Rocky's journey, young readers learn valuable lessons about resilience, empathy, and the power of friendship in overcoming challenges."

With stress and bullying on the rise among children, Adams' mission is to help children learn that things that seem scary, may not be so scary after all. Rocky has become a symbol of childhood perseverance and a resource for families and schools across the country.

"Don't Be Bullied Rocky isn't just a kid's story," says Romeo Marquez Jr., a sought-after international speaker and bestselling author, "...it's a powerful reminder about friendship, being strong, and caring for others. With its colorful pictures and important message, this book will encourage kids to be brave against bullies and to be kind to everyone, no matter what."

Adams wrote her first book, Don't Be Afraid Rocky, in 2021 and Don't Worry Rocky in February of 2023. Don't Be Bullied Rocky is the third best selling book in her series published by Miriam Laundry Publishing, a publishing company whose mission is to help aspiring children's book authors believe in themselves, go for their dreams, and publish quality children's books.

"Don't Be Bullied Rocky is an inspiring picture book that empowers readers to be the bigger person, see past the surface, and discover the heart within us all," says Miriam Laundry, founder of Miriam Laundry Publishing. "It shows the incredible difference friendship can make in a person's life and why kindness always wins."

All books are available on Amazon and at Barnes & Nobles. The story is brought to life with vibrant illustrations by Deirdre's niece, Lindsay Morano. On May 21st, a portion of proceeds were donated to Kidpower International.

Kidpower International is a nonprofit that teaches millions of kids and adults how to build confidence, prevent bullying and abuse, and stay safe through open communication and personal safety skills.

For additional information or press inquiries, contact Deirdre Palm Adams at deirdre@deirdrepalmadams.com or visit www.deirdrepalmadams.com.

