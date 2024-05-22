Corcoran Reverie Breaks Real Estate Records With Landmark Sale on 30A

Record-Breaking $18.75M Sale of 113A Sandy Shores Court by Corcoran Reverie Sets New Benchmark on 30A

INLET BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Corcoran Reverie proudly announces the record-breaking sale of 113-A Sandy Shores Court, which closed at an astounding $18.75 million. This landmark transaction sets a new benchmark: the highest sales price ever recorded in the exclusive Sandy Shores community and the highest sale throughout the 30A corridor this year.

Barefoot living awaits

113-A Sandy Shore, Inlet Beach, FL

Nestled along 60 feet of pristine Gulf frontage atop the Bluffs at Sandy Shores, this exceptional estate epitomizes the luxury lifestyle of 30A while being geographically poised just minutes from the renowned new urbanism communities of Seaside, WaterColor, Alys Beach, and Rosemary Beach. The property, designed by the acclaimed Chancey Design Partners, is a testament to architectural excellence and superior craftsmanship. The residence offers breathtaking panoramic views of the sugar-white sands and emerald-green waters, visible from all three levels of the home. Its concrete-fortified construction and high-end finishes provide a seamless blend of durability and opulence.

"We are thrilled to have achieved this extraordinary milestone," said Jacob Watkins, Owner and Real Estate Advisor at Corcoran Reverie, who represented the seller. "Breaking records in real estate is always exhilarating, and the sale of 113A Sandy Shores Court is a true testament to pushing boundaries. Securing a price that is 67% higher than the average sales price and 86% higher than the median sales price of all Gulf-front residence sales on 30A over the past two years speaks volumes about the exceptional value of this property."

Corcoran Reverie's impressive track record includes representing two of the fourteen sales exceeding the $15 million mark in the history of the 30A residential real estate market. This achievement underscores the firm's expertise in navigating complex transactions and delivering outstanding results for their clients.

Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Broker and Owner of Corcoran Reverie expressed her enthusiasm for the future, stating, "We are privileged to have played a pivotal role in such a significant transaction. Our success is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and our unwavering commitment to excellence. As we continue to strive for more in 2024, we look forward to adding even more remarkable properties to the record books. It's truly a joy to be part of such significant milestones in the real estate industry and our local community."

The low-density, gated enclave of Sandy Shores, situated between Rosemary Beach and Alys Beach along 30A, is renowned for its exclusivity and stunning coastal views. The sale of 113-A Sandy Shores Court not only highlights the unique appeal of this boutique community but also reaffirms Corcoran Reverie's position as a leader in the luxury real estate market.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City - is a locally owned high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 200+ agent team led by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins and offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Corcoran Reverie was ranked #1 office ranking in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume of over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate and $1.12 billion in 2021. Throughout the entire network, Corcoran is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide.

