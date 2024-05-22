Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.05.2024 | 18:36
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Correction - Director/PDMR Shareholding

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Correction - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons (Amended)

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Mike Balfour

b)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director and PDMR of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

GB0033875286

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

52.57p

125,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

15/05/2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

Enquiries

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


