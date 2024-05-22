Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - Quixotish, based in Philadelphia, PA in the US, is organizing a first-of-its-kind NFT auction/sale for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The fundraising event will take place at the Consensus 2024 conference in Austin, TX, featuring original artwork, donated NFTs, newly minted NFT collections, and NFT badges for donors.

Sam Whitaker, the founder of Quixotish, set out a personal goal of raising $2.4 Million for St. Jude in 2024 to fund the hospital's operations for one day. After raising $30,000 from an extremely generous donor who wished to remain anonymous at a conference in New York in April, this is his next project toward reaching that goal.

"Web3 is all about community and what could be more fundamental and unifying than the simple statement: 'Kids Shouldn't Get Sick'," said Whitaker. "We're calling on artists, degens, collectors, and communities across all chains to donate artwork, NFTs, limited mints, and even their time to bring the Web3 community together for an amazing cause."

Donated artwork and NFTs will be auctioned with 100% of the proceeds going to St. Jude and direct donations through the Digital Donor Hub will receive NFT badges that can be shared on LinkedIn.

The 24-hour event will be broadcast via the Twitch livestreaming service May 30-31. Whitaker plans to broadcast the entire time ("Jerry Lewis telethon-style" in his words) and will be speaking with industry leaders from across the Web3 space while subsisting on caffeine and granola bars.

Quixotish has partnered with several organizations including:

Christie's Auction House will be reviewing all submitted artwork and if any donated pieces meet their standards, will be listing them for St. Jude in an upcoming auction.

Women of Web3, is a community of female Web3 professionals ensuring the industry is built on a foundation of diversity and inclusivity.

One Love DAO, is creating a better place for artists to connect, teach, learn, support, and, most importantly, LOVE one another.

Along with many members of the Web3 community who have donated their time, expertise, and influence to this cause.

Quixotish (kwicks-OTT-ish) is an homage to Don Quixote, Cervantes' knight errant who roamed the countryside attempting to battle the inequities of the world. There is no greater inequity than a sick child.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital doesn't charge patients for care. Their parents don't pay for hotel rooms in Memphis so they can focus fully on their child. St. Jude freely shares every bit of their research with institutions around the world for one fundamental reason: Kids. Shouldn't. Get. Sick.

The Quixotish Mission Statement is a quote from Margaret Mead: "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed individuals can change the world. In fact, it's the only thing that ever has."

Quixotish invites members of the press and the Web3 community interested in participating or learning more about the event to contact Sam Whitaker directly via email: sam@quixotish.com or X: @quixotish and to post on socials with the tag ThisNFTSavesLives

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210122

SOURCE: Quixotish