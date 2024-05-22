Feed the Children Wins 12 Telly Awards in Annual Competition

International nonprofit receives recognition for public service campaign

Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger, was recently awarded 12 Telly Awards in recognition of two of the organization's seasonal public service awareness video campaigns.

"This year, we set out to share new perspectives on childhood hunger. We want to show how hardships like food insecurity are all around us and to remind everyone that taking one small step together today can build lasting impact for tomorrow," said Chris Gard, Feed the Children's Vice President of Marcom & Creative. "Receiving one Telly Award is no small feat, but receiving a dozen proves that our new messaging strategy is resonating with audiences across the globe."

In the first of the two campaigns, aired in the summer of 2023, the organization features an original poem, "Enough" by Canadian poet Josephine LoRe. The poem?first appeared on the?Poetry X Hunger?website and was chosen by Feed the Children for this important public message.?Through the poetic words recited in the public service announcement and short, on-screen vignettes, viewers are invited to envision the hunger-free world that so many people have dreamed about. The "If Words Were Enough" PSA campaign reflects on parents' hopes for their children to grow up strong and to nourish their minds, bodies, and spirits. Children should grow up without the burden of hunger. The PSA shares this message of hope to cultivate compassion that inspires action. It will take all of us - our voices, our commitment and our work - to end childhood hunger.

The public service message received a Gold Telly in the Social Impact - Online Commercials category. The PSA also received three Silver Tellys in the General Not-for-Profit, Not-For-Profit - Branded Content and General Fundraising and Appeals categories as well as a Bronze Telly for General - Online Commercials.

To date, the PSA has aired more than 18,000 times across 137 markets and has an audience of more than 31 million. View the PSA here:

"We hope that, with this message, we're inspiring people, communities, and corporations alike to take action, to stay engaged, and to learn more about how to work together to create a hunger-free world because, in the end, words are not enough," Gard said.

Feed the Children's "When I'm Hungry" public service announcement tells the story of how hunger affects children and the emotional toll it takes on them. The nonprofit also takes this opportunity to educate the public on the global hunger crisis both internationally and domestically and what can be done to help.

The video received two Silver Tellys for Public Interest & Awareness - Online Commercials, Social Impact - Branded Content and Not-For-Profit - Branded Content. The public service message also garnered five Bronze Telly Awards. The 30-second video received recognition for People's Telly: Non-Broadcast, People's Telly: Branded Content, Fundraising & Appeals - Non-Broadcast and Not-For-Profit - Online Commercials.

Since its launch in November, the PSA has aired 986 times in 11 markets and has been seen by more than 4.6 million individuals. View the PSA here:

The Telly Awards' 45th annual edition showcases the best work created on television and across video, for all screens. This year the competition included more than 12,000 entries from across the globe. Other 2024 Telly Award winners include FOX Entertainment, CBS Sports, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Microsoft and ESPN.

View the Telly Awards 2024 winners at https://tlly.co/winners

