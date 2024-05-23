Tuktu Care Inc. Scales On-Demand Platform to Revolutionize Senior Care to Ontario

Tuktu Care Inc., a three year old Canadian startup that started in British Columbia, is revolutionizing senior care with its cutting-edge on-demand platform to meet the challenges posed by Canada's rapidly aging population. Tuktu Care Inc. provides accessible and affordable care solutions for seniors across Canada. Tuktu Care Inc. has developed a platform that bridges the gap between the growing demand for senior care and the limited availability of services.

By adopting advanced technology, Tuktu Care connects seniors with caregivers and essential services, safeguarding they receive the support they need, when they need it, at an affordable price. The platform is designed to be user-friendly and flexible, providing a wide range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of the senior community.

Founded with a vision to reinvent community-based care, Tuktu Care is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to create a platform that is not only efficient but highly personalized. "Our mission is to ensure that every senior in Canada has access to the care they need, tailored to their individual preferences and requirements," says Rustam Sengupta, CEO of Tuktu Care. "We're using cutting-edge technology to disrupt traditional care models and foster a more connected and compassionate society."

The platform's AI algorithms analyze user data to match seniors with caregivers who are suited to their needs, bolstering a level of personalization that sets Tuktu Care apart. This technology-driven approach streamlines operations and leads to more satisfied customers and improved care outcomes. Tuktu Care offers a comprehensive range of services, from companionship and personal care to specialized support for conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's. The flexibility of the platform allows seniors to receive the care they need in the comfort of their own homes, promoting independence and well-being.

Laurie Lathem, VP of Growth at Tuktu Care, emphasizes the potential of the platform to reach underserved populations. "Our technology and community-driven approach enable us to connect with large groups of people, especially those in remote or disadvantaged areas. This is just the beginning; we're committed to expanding our reach and impact."

As Tuktu Care continues to grow, its focus remains on improving the lives of seniors and their families. With plans to expand further into the United States and beyond, the company is poised to become a global leader in on-demand senior care. For more information, visit www.tuktu.ca or download the Tuktu Care app.

About Tuktu Care Inc.:

Tuktu started with a single promise of bringing people closer. They believe that better technological solutions can create a robust aging-in-place infrastructure, reduce social isolation, and ensure peace of mind for family caregivers.

