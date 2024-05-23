Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Shield Therapeutics (STX): Cash management is key Shield is a commercial-stage pharma company delivering specialty products that address patients' unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on iron deficiency (ID). Since its US launch in July 2021, Shield and its partner, Viatris, have increased physician awareness of the differentiating characteristics of Accrufer® as an oral ID drug, in order to ramp up prescriptions (Rxs) and generate sales traction. Positive Rx momentum in 2022 and 2023, is expected to accelerate in 2024 and 2025 with the revised aim of becoming cashflow positive in 2H'25. This, coupled with extended financing options has obviated any requirement for a capital increase. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/stx-cash-management-is-key/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

