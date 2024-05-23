Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - Gate.io, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 innovator, has announced its 11th-anniversary celebrations, showcasing its milestones and launching prize-winning activities for its global user base. Since its founding in 2013, Gate.io has actively worked to create a secure and cutting-edge platform for cryptocurrency users worldwide. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Dr. Lin Han, the platform has prioritized user asset security, technological advancement, and exceptional user experience.

Gate.io Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Vision for the Future

Dr. Lin Han commented on Gate.io's 11th anniversary: "Reaching eleven years is a significant milestone for any company. As we continue expanding alongside the entire crypto space, prioritizing security and reliability becomes increasingly clear. We're here to accompany users and grow alongside them now and in the future. We are eager to contribute to the industry's long-term, stable, and robust development, as well as the seamless integration of digital assets into everyday life."

11 Years of Growth and Commitment

With over 15 million users and support for over 2,200 digital assets, Gate.io has established itself as one of the most trusted trading platforms globally, with peak daily trading volume surpassing $14 billion.

In the past 11 years, Gate.io has grown in key areas, including trading volume, user base, and diversity and quality of services. In 2023, the platform saw annual volume reach $1.72 trillion, listing over 360 new assets and attracting over 7 million users to its Startup launchpad. Gate Wealth, its wealth management platform, grew to over $768 million in funds contributed by users.

As one of the first exchanges to commit to a transparent full-reserve model, its most recent Proof of Reserves reported that total reserves exceeded $6.4 billion (USD), with a reserve-deposit ratio of 115.34%. Further, its reserves reporting method has successfully passed an audit by the blockchain security firm Hacken.

Regarding global expansion, Gate Group has obtained licenses for digital asset-related businesses and completed relevant VASP registrations through local entities in several regions. It has established local stations in Malta, Hong Kong, Lithuania, Turkey, and other regions to provide secure and compliant digital asset services for local users.

A Comprehensive Evolution

In celebration of its 11th anniversary, Gate.io adopted the theme "unlocking an era of omnipotent trading" to mark the milestones. In addition to its core exchange services, Gate.io has built an ecosystem that includes the GateChain public blockchain alongside wallet, DeFi, and Web3 services, research, venture capital, and startup incubation.

Other notable areas of development this past year include the Gate Web3 Wallet, which supports numerous mainstream chains and tens of thousands of digital assets. The broader Gate Web3 ecosystem also features a DApp browser, NFT market, inter- and cross-chain swaps, decentralized perpetuals, airdrops, and more. In addition to accelerating crypto applications, Gate.io has evolved to offer payment services through Gate Pay and Gate Card and on- and off-ramp services through Gate OTC and Gate Connect.

Lastly, in 2023, Gate Charity achieved a new milestone in its global philanthropy, carrying out over 100 charitable activities in 16 countries. Meanwhile, Gate Learn expanded to offer diverse courses that promote crypto education and understanding of blockchain technology. Gate.io actively participates in offline events, expanding its community footprint across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa.

Future Plans and Celebration Activities

Amid the rapid growth of the global cryptocurrency market, the roles and responsibilities of trading platforms continue to evolve. Gate.io, marking its 11th-anniversary celebrations and activities for users, aims to introduce an era of comprehensivity by offering more trading options and improved services. It remains confident that such advancements will further cement Gate.io as a leader in driving the industry into a new phase of development and adoption.

Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io

