Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV: STMP) (FSE: TMP2) ("Stamper" or the "Company") Is delighted to provide an exploration discussion and review related to our Redonda Copper property.

Comments from President and CEO Bryson Goodwin:

"I am pleased to provide my opinions and insight about the Company's wholly owned Redonda Copper assets.

I think it is important for shareholders to recognize the value associated with their investment and continued support in Stamper especially in relation to the global acknowledgement of unaddressed copper shortages. With copper now forecasted to exceed $15,000 a tonne in 2025, it is of no surprise that the world is looking for safe strategic copper supplies.

I also feel it is of importance that I highlight all exploration data presented by Stamper uses a pricing model of $3.22 per pound in all of its assumptions. Current forecasts put copper at $6.80 per pound by 2025. Management and our exploration team are assessing all of our exploration mandates based on the new forecasted copper price models. We are also implementing plans to do metallurgical testing on exploration samples to ensure recoveries and revised/ future resource estimates are updated and corrected using new pricing models.

The past two years marked an incredible turning point for Stamper shareholders. The assay results stemming from our 2023 exploration drill program, combined with historic drilling have given us the confidence of a solid copper asset deserving a focused and diligent exploration and development program. Our drilling to date indicates a "STARTING" at near surface high grade copper property open at depth and on all sides. Long intercepts and great grades had our team excited at $3.22 per pound of copper, now we are reworking or assumptions at current and future grades with a greater level of anticipation.

As we navigate the landscape of impending copper scarcity and anticipate further appreciations in copper valuations, Stamper looks to be perfectly positioned.

Please find below a compilation of all assay results reported at Redonda."

Table of 2023 Exploration Program

Combined with Historic 1979 Intercepts



Hole # From/To Core Length Cu% Mo% Re (ppm) Hole Red-23-04

Mineralization starts from surface 3.1-18.2m 15.2m 0.452 0.0265 0.1053 Hole Red-23-04 25.5-97.5m 72m 0.235 0.0228 0.1106 Hole Red-23-04 Hole bottoms in good grade 147.8-163.1m 30.3m 0.212 0.0154 0.0514 Hole Red-23-03

Mineralization starts from surface 3.1-48m 45.0m 0.329 0.0265 0.1111 Hole Red-23-03 68.8-141.0m 77.3m 0.323 0.0197 0.0791 Hole Red-23-03 Hole bottoms in good grade 199.5-210.0m 10.5m 0.174 0.0117 0.0563 Hole Red-23-05

Mineralization starts from surface 2.7-33m 30.3m 0.213 0.0192 0.0749 Hole Red-23-05

Hole bottoms in good grade 39.3-182.0m 142.6m 0.279 0.0281 0.0927 Hole Red 23-02

Mineralization starts from surface 3.1-111.0m 108m 0.251 0.025 0.1025 Hole Red-23-02

Hole bottoms in good grade 158.5-169.2m 10.7m 0.375 0.1377 0.5871 Hole Red-23-01 confirmation hole collared outside Potassic Zone 60-67m 7m 0.136 0.0023 0.0167 Historic Hole # From/To Core Length Cu% MoS2% Re (ppm) DOH R79-2 110.0-200.0m 90.0m 0.21 0.019 DOH R79-3

Mineralization starts from surface 3.4-27.5m 24.1m 0.42 0.075 35.0-60.0m 25.0m 0.19 0.024 67.5-97.5m 30.0m 0.17 0.120 140.0-152.5m 12.5m 0.30 0.015 DOH R79-5

Mineralization starts from surface 2.7-55.8m 53.1m 0.33 0.025 92.5-135.0m 42.5m 0.20 0.038 155.0-172.5m 17.5m 0.37 0.010 182.5-210.0m 27.5m 0.22 0.021 DOH R79-6

Mineralization starts from surface 2.5-30.0m 27.5m 0.23 0.058 142.5-155.5m 10.0m 0.10 0.045 DOH R79-7 30.0-37.5m 7.5m 0.20 0.004 DOH R79-8 125.0-135.0m 10.0m 0.06 0.034 DOH R79-9

Mineralization starts from surface 5.0-15.0m 10.0m 0.16 0.014 97.5-110.0m 12.5m 0.19 0.011 175.0-210.0m 35.0m 0.09 0.27

About Redonda:

The project comprises 9 claims totaling 2746.46ha and is located 40km northeast of Campbell River, BC. Redonda is easily accessed with year-round, regularly scheduled barge service out of Campbell River via Marinelink. Access from Redonda Bay is by 5km of recently upgraded logging road. Logging is ongoing and assures a well-maintained complex of forest service roads across the claims. Work proceeded in 2021 under a Letter of Support from the Klahoose First Nation within their Traditional Territory and Free Use Permit, Drill Permit and IP Exemption from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (EMLI).

The regional setting of the Redonda property is part of the Coast Suture Zone between the Wrangellia Terrane and the Coast Plutonic Complex. In the claims area, Early Cretaceous dioritic intrusive rocks of the Coast Plutonic Complex have been intruded by at least three later intrusive units, including a quartz plug, previously interpreted wide hornblende dike which is locally brecciated over its 600 meter exposed length and several smaller feldspar dikes which cut dioritic rocks near the southwest margin of the previously interpreted hornblende-rich body. Higher concentrations of copper-molybdenum mineralization are closely associated with the hornblende dike, particularly in areas where it has been brecciated. The geological setting of the mineralization on the Redonda mineral claims share a number of features similar to those observed at the OKover copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit located 34 km to the southeast, north of Powell River and the Gambier Copper deposit in Howe Sound.

Qualified person

The technical disclosure in this new release has been read and approved by J. T. Shearer, M.Sc., P.Geo. (BC & Ontario), a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Shearer is not arms length.

About Stamper Oil & Gas

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV: STMP) is an "Energy Commodity Focused" resource company, seeking to acquire interests in mineral and/or oil & gas resource properties focused on energy creation, storage or delivery. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value by evaluating and developing future prospects into commercially viable assets.

As part of our commitment to transparency, we encourage shareholders to review all new releases that pertain to the Redonda property, which are readily available on Sedar+.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Bryson Goodwin"

Bryson Goodwin, President & CEO

Chairman of Board of Directors

