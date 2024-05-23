Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Publishes White Paper Highlighting Expanded Market Opportunities for PulseVet Therapy

Data supports expanding use of PulseVet Shock Wave therapy to treat equine EIPH and equine asthma

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, recently released a white paper showcasing the effectiveness of PulseVet therapy for treating Exercise Induced Pulmonary Hemorrhage ("EIPH") in quarter horses. In addition, the paper highlights that PulseVet therapy offers a potential non-invasive, drug-free treatment option for horses suffering from equine asthma, paving the way for new sales opportunities beyond the technology's historical applications.

"PulseVet therapy is well-established in treating orthopedic issues like osteoarthritis. Its effectiveness in treating lung conditions and asthma opens a new field of potential benefits, highlighting that we are just beginning to understand the potential for this energy-based treatment technology," said the study's author, Dr. Beau Whitaker of Brazos Valley Equine Hospital in Salado, TX.

PulseVet therapy uses high-energy sound waves to stimulate cells, promoting the release of healing growth factors. This process reduces inflammation, enhances blood flow, increases bone density, and accelerates healing.

With an estimated market potential of $1 billion in capital equipment sales and $150 million in annual recurring revenue, the PulseVet system represents a substantial growth opportunity for Zomedica. The white paper demonstrates the potential to extend PulseVet's therapeutic use into new markets, including equine lung conditions and asthma, making it a vital component of Zomedica's growth strategy.

Dr. T. J. Barclay, Professional Services Veterinarian for Zomedica, stated, "Zomedica's PulseVet therapy has been at the forefront of research and innovation in energy-based therapeutic modalities in veterinary healthcare for well over a decade. It is the standard of care for many equine sports medicine indications and is growing in the small animal orthopedics and rehabilitation areas. This new work is just the beginning of what PulseVet therapy can accomplish in the pulmonary space, and a growing understanding of the cellular effects of PulseVet therapy will lead to new opportunities for this technology."

PulseVet Therapy for EIPH

EIPH, commonly known as "bleeders," causes lung bleeding during intense exercise. The white paper compares the success of PulseVet electro-hydraulic shock wave therapy with the widely used but controversial medication, furosemide. The white paper details research demonstrating that 76% of horses with EIPH in the study improved at least one grade on bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) red blood cell (RBC) score after a single PulseVet therapy treatment, and 46% of horses improved by at least two grades.

Furosemide, which is commonly utilized to as a therapeutic for EIPH, is a short-acting loop diuretic drug used to reduce lung bleeding, that showed similar efficacy in two referenced studies, with 64% and 67.5% of treated horses improving by one grade. However, furosemide is controversial in the US and banned on race days in many countries due to health concerns and its potential use as a performance enhancer.

PulseVet Therapy for Equine Asthma

The white paper includes a discussion of PulseVet's mechanism of action, highlighting three studies that demonstrated how PulseVet affects proteins that are critical in the immune pathways that govern equine asthma syndrome. Based on these studies, Dr. Whitaker postulates that the improvement in EIPH is a result of PulseVet therapy improving the horse's asthma. Early results from a recently launched PulseVet study focusing on asthmatic horses are extremely promising.

Approximately 15% of horses over the age of seven are affected by asthma, which is currently treated by bronchodilators and other drugs. The study results suggest that PulseVet therapy offers a potential non-invasive, drug-free treatment option for these horses.

Adrian Lock, Zomedica's Vice President of Clinical & Veterinary Affairs, added, "We believe that a significant part of the promise of Zomedica is the untapped potential of our technologies. There are a number of substantial pulmonary indications across all species that may benefit from PulseVet therapy. We are extremely excited about the early results of this research and proud to work with Dr. Whitaker and other exceptional clinicians like him to advance animal healthcare."

Zomedica remains committed to advancing animal care through innovation and research, maintaining its position at the forefront of veterinary diagnostics and therapeutics.

