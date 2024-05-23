Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ Subsidiary Patriot.TV Grows Revenue by Over 400%, Upgrades Technology, While Reducing Liabilities by 14% Significantly Strengthening its Financial Position

VENICE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (CBMJ) announced in its most recently filed financials that during Q-1, the Company has significantly improved its financial position.

Specifically, it posted a revenue gain of 409% (384K in Q-1 of 2024 versus $94K in Q-1 of 2023). This revenue increase was accompanied by an operating margin of 50%.

The Company also successfully upgraded its platforms technology and increased its production capabilities by investing in infrastructure upgrades. CBMJ was also successful in reducing its liabilities by approximately 14%. The Company reported a mild loss per share of ($.03). The contributing non-cash expense items of stock based compensation, amortization and depreciation accounted

for 74% of total expenses.

The revenue increases and infrastructure upgrades during the first quarter are attributed to the successful launch of Patriot.TV, its flagship streaming service.

Additionally, after having successfully built the foundation of Patriot.TV and delivering a robust lineup of show hosts, as he was brought in to do, Brannon Howse and Patriot.TV parted ways effective 5-16-2024.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we wish to thank Mr. Howse and express our appreciation for his contribution in the early development of Patriot.TV. We wish him further success in his next venture." - stated General Michael Flynn.

The company's CEO Mark Schaftlein announced that two key members of his executive management team, Industry veterans Marc Garabedian and Anni Cyrus will handle daily activity of Patriot.TV. Garabedian, newly appointed COO will manage technology, advertising and operations while Cyrus will direct all content production delivery through show hosts and social media.

Marc Garabedian has had a trailblazing career spanning over four decades carving an extraordinary path in the media industry since the mid-1980s, leaving an indelible mark as a visionary executive, producer and business owner. With an eye for innovation and a knack for strategic partnerships, Garabedian's career has been defined by groundbreaking achievements and solid relationships.

"We are thrilled to have two highly talented individuals spearhead our growth as we add enhancements to grow a world class conservative streaming media platform." stated Schaftlein.

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a leading media broadcast platform wholly owned by CBMJ dedicated to providing cutting-edge, informative content across television, radio, and online platforms. With a focus on truth, freedom, and empowering narratives, Patriot.TV is at the forefront of shaping the future of media consumption. Visit www.patriot.tv for more information.

About CBMJ: (OTC PINK:CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

