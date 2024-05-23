Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the upsizing of an existing multi-unit franchise agreement for Heal Wellness ("Heal"), a fresh smoothie bowl, acai bowls, smoothies quick serve restaurant.

We are pleased to announce that our multi-unit agreement that was to see five (5) Heal Wellness stores being opened across major cities in British Columbia has now been upsized to ten (10) units, with the first unit opening its doors in the coming weeks.

"We are experiencing robust organic support from our current franchisees, many of whom are eager to expand into multi-unit ownership. It's especially encouraging when those who already manage multiple units show interest in acquiring more. Today exemplifies this enthusiasm perfectly. We are thrilled that our existing multi-unit franchisee for Heal in British Columbia has requested to double their committed units from 5 to 10. This truly demonstrates the franchisee support for our brand and reflects Happy Belly's dedication to serving and supporting its franchisees as part of the Happy Belly family," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.

"The success of our franchising program (that we are witnessing today) is reflected in the consistent expansion of our brands across Canada, while maintaining the high level of interest generated from both new and existing franchisees. This achievement is attributed to the robust support system, proven business model, and strong brand reputation that Happy Belly provides. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training, ongoing mentorship, and a wealth of resources that equip them to effectively run their businesses. The program's ability to reduce the risks typically associated with entrepreneurship while offering a clear path to profitability attracts a steady stream of investors eager to join. Additionally, the enthusiasm of current franchisees to increase their ownership and commitment to the brand further underscores the program's effectiveness and appeal. This combination of factors drives our franchise's growth, ensuring sustained success and a thriving franchise network."

Heal Wellness

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/210218_b0ea0b62f43e786a_001full.jpg

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/210218_b0ea0b62f43e786a_002full.jpg

Happy Belly Food Group

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com

If you wish to contact us please call: (604) 737-2303



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210218

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.