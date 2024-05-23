The "Family Offices in EMEA" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Financial professionals seeking to navigate the complex landscape of Single Family Offices (SFOs) in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region now have access to a comprehensive online database. This valuable resource contains in-depth profiles of over 1,200 SFOs, providing a wealth of information for asset managers, private equity firms, hedge funds, private banks, and investment banks.

Key Features of the Database

The database provides extensive details on the SFOs, including the identity and background of the SFO, details of the family behind it, and assets under management (AUM) information, which is categorized into 10 ranges for ease of reference. Users will gain insights into the SFO's investment strategies, asset allocations, and sample portfolio holdings.

Each SFO profile is accompanied by information on management and investment personnel, down to individual job titles and contact information. For those SFOs with philanthropic arms, the database includes details of the family's private foundation, including its principal aims and financial data where available.

Up-to-Date Information and Personalization Tools

The SFO database is not static; it is updated daily with changes to executive contacts, location moves, and significant investment initiatives. New SFOs are added weekly, ensuring the database remains current and comprehensive.

The platform offers robust search filters designed for intuition and ease of use. Users can search for family offices based on a multitude of criteria without any need for specialized training. This feature allows financial professionals to create customized reports that meet their specific requirements and export data for follow-up actions.

Benefits for the Financial Community

Access to this database empowers asset managers in their pursuit of investment mandates from private capital owners. It also serves private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds, and private banks looking to expand their clientele in the ultra-high-net-worth and SFO segments. Furthermore, investment banks will find the database advantageous for advising on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and capital raising activities.

For industries requiring additional background information for Know Your Customer (KYC) risk assessments, this database offers crucial data that can supplement these processes.

In summary, this database represents a gateway to understanding and engaging with the single family office community within the dynamic and diverse EMEA region, offering a strategic advantage to those in the financial sector.

Over 1,200 companies profiled, including:

Abdulla Fouad Group, Saudi Arabia

Braginsky Family Office, Switzerland

Calibrium AG, Switzerland

Delton, Germany

DOB Equity, Netherlands

Finde S.p.A., Italy

Florac, France

Kataria Holdings, LLC, UAE

Kistefos, Norway

Pontegadea, Spain

Rinkelberg Capital, UK

Verllinvest Belgium

