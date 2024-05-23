Corsearch forecasts that over 100 million registered trademarks will be active and in force in 2026, more than doubling over the course of a decade

In response to this growing challenge for IP professionals, Corsearch relaunches TrademarkNow platform with advanced AI capabilities

Corsearch, the leading provider of brand protection and trademark solutions, has today shared research forecasting that the number of active global trademarks will surpass the 100 million mark by 2026, in just two years.

Data from the Corsearch TrademarkNow platform shows that there were 83,613,385 active trademarks at the end of 2023, predicted to rise to 88,072,867 by the end of this year. Corsearch calculations forecast that by 2026, this figure will reach 100,720,928 an increase of over 150% from the 2016 figures from a decade prior.

This growth in active trademark volumes demonstrates the increasing number of intellectual properties being developed and used by organizations across the world, in addition to a growing focus on the importance of protecting your intangible assets.

Examining 2024 filing figures, Corsearch can reveal that the country with the most active companies filing trademarks is China, followed swiftly by the USA and Brazil. The UK ranks 8th globally and, of the EU, only France features in the top ten most active filing countries.

Trademark volume rankings by originating country, 2023 1. China 2. USA 3. Brazil 4. India 5. Turkey 6. Mexico 7. Japan 8. United Kingdom 9. Russia 10. France

In order to support in-house counsel and expert IP advisors through this period of significant growth, Corsearch has also today announced its next-generation TrademarkNow platform. Lightning-fast AI and insights from 1,000+ sources ensure comprehensive trademark searching and monitoring upgrades include:

75% faster turnaround time for notices than other industry solutions. Automated and Expert Watch solutions offer options between AI technology to deliver efficient monitoring of trademarks in the face of expanding trademark portfolios without sacrificing accuracy, or bespoke strategies and focused insights for more complex, high-value matters

40% improvement in IP legal team speeds of delivery for brand name clearance, with Corsearch LogoCheck and Name Generator tools allowing better searching of existing brand identities in combination with AI suggestions of candidate names

Industrial Designs can be searched faster and more accurately through new similarity algorithms and the Corsearch AI image recognition engine

ExaMatch search modifiers and NameCheck reporting allow for more targeted search queries and customizable reports better fit for individual needs

Viji Krishnan, President of Trademark Solutions, Corsearch, commented:

"Over the past years, the world has been waking up to the importance of trademarking intangible assets and intellectual property, and the risks of not doing so. It's no surprise that we are only a few years away from seeing over 100 million trademarks active across the globe. It's an optimistic sign of the intense innovation fuelling global organizations and empowering global business.

"But as with most things: the higher the volume of actively registered trademarks, the greater the potential complexity for IP professionals. We're delighted to be launching our next-generation TrademarkNow platform to help experts in our sector cut through the noise. New AI tools will operate at the sheer scale needed to manage the size of modern trademark portfolios, effective dashboards which help prioritize work and the combined human expertise of our analysts who average over 15 years' experience, ensures that brands uphold trademark distinctiveness."

