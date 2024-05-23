Building on its Momentum as a Global Full-Service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and Consultancy

Veristat, the Science-First Full Service CRO and Consultancy, announced an appointment to its executive leadership team. Rachel Page joins Veristat as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), succeeding Veristat's longtime leader Cindy Henderson, who recently transitioned to become Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) to focus on developing and executing Veristat's customer-driven corporate strategy.

Rachel Page, Chief Commercial Officer, Veristat (Photo: Business Wire)

With over two decades of experience in global health and science commercialization, Rachel is poised to energize our brand and leverage our deep industry expertise. Her role will be crucial in assisting biopharmaceutical companies as they navigate their most complex clinical and regulatory challenges to speed the delivery of innovative therapies.

"Veristat has a 30-year history of driving innovative approaches that help deliver what are often breakthrough therapies to patients in need," stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer. "Rachel's accomplishments and experience empowering people, building commercial organizations, and fostering trusted client relationships demonstrate her ability to successfully lead the execution of our strategic plan. Rachel has received tremendous recognition for her unwavering commitment to client success. I am confident in her ability to leverage Veristat's deep industry experience on a global scale."

Rachel's extensive global network and her successful history in all phases of the pharmaceutical lifecycle will be instrumental in delivering impactful results for our clients.

"I am thrilled to join this dynamic, science-driven team," Rachel commented. "Veristat is exceptional at facilitating the delivery of crucial therapies and transforming client operations. I am honored to collaborate with such a passionate group of executives, colleagues, and clients who are dedicated to accelerating the availability of groundbreaking treatments for patients with complex conditions. I am eager to lead our talented global commercial team and contribute to achieving our clients' vital objectives."

In her new role, Rachel will oversee Veristat's commercialization strategy and operations, including business development, proposals, contracts, marketing, and fostering robust client relationships. She will also focus on the growth and development of the commercial team, ensuring continued success in meeting our clients' needs.

About Veristat

Veristat is the Science-First CRO and Consultancy that integrates full service clinical trial execution, regulatory affairs and safety, and strategic advisor services to rapidly advance the development, approval, and commercialization of novel therapies (NovelTherapies) around the globe. With 30 years of experience solving sponsors' unique and complex clinical, statistical, and regulatory challenges, Veristat Science-First experts deliver timely, quality-driven results with solutions that are tailored to the needs of patients, clinical trial sites, regulators, sponsor teams, and key stakeholders.

Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling any unknown that arises, from the simplest to most complex, across numerous therapeutic areas including rare/ultra-rare disease, advanced therapies, oncology, and biologics including cell and gene therapies (cellandgenetherapy), enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving patients' lives. Sponsors collaborate with Veristat Science-First experts who care- like they do. It is not just business for Veristat, it's personal.

