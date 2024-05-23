Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2024 | 15:22
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAX VENTURES INCUBATOR SL.: AngelHive Takes The Work Out Of Choosing An Early-Stage Startup Investment

The AngelHive Platform Launches Today, Providing In-Depth Analysis and Risk Assessment To Investors.

Rotterdam, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AngelHive, an analysis and risk assessment platform for early-stage startups has just launched. Powered by Max Ventures, AngelHive focuses on industry insight and risk assessment, providing detailed reports on startups that have been filtered by an experienced in-house team of analysts.

Investment vehicle, Max Ventures Seed One, forms the foundation of the platform, having led some promising rounds and funded some rising stars of its own.

"As startup investors ourselves, we realised that the time-consuming element of any investment is the due diligence process. We decided to create a space offering curated deal flow where the painstaking due diligence has already been performed by a team of expert investors," says Toni Grunwald, Managing Partner of AngelHive.

The AngelHive methodology consists of an in-depth analysis with more than 100 data points used to develop an informed report for each startup. The report consists of detailed information based on each category while utilising present-day AI capabilities. This strategy is designed to make the due diligence process more streamlined for both investors and startups, with an average reduction time of 80%.

AngelHive offers a unique selling proposition that differs from other VC reporting firms by combining seed one's high yield fund management; a system associated with Max Ventures, combined with the Angel Hive's platform. For startups, AngelHive provides an opportunity to be positioned in front of a network of active investors. AngelHive also hosts events, networking and workshop opportunities to create meaningful connections between investors and startups.

AngelHive has positioned itself as a one-stop-shop for early-stage startup investment in Southern Europe. Its AI-powered platform streamlines the due diligence process for investors, fostering a more efficient investment landscape. By offering in-depth startup analysis alongside investors, support and networking opportunities, AngelHive aims to become the go-to platform for both startups seeking funding and investors looking for high-growth potential ventures.


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.