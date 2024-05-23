Bloomberg: COP 28.5: Looking Back on Dubai, Looking Ahead to Baku

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Bloomberg

Originally published on bloomberglp.com

About

Start date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Start time: 8:30 AM EDT| 1:30 PM BST

Duration: 4 Hours

At the halfway point between the COP 28 and COP 29 Climate Change Conferences, Bloomberg Intelligence and Bloomberg LP are pleased to host leading experts from the public and private sector in a series of discussions on the progress made since Dubai and the progress still to be made in Baku and beyond. We will look at the role the oil & gas industry can play in the transition, following a historical COP 28 deal to phase out fossil fuels, key decisions on funding an orderly & just transition that will be made at COP 29 (already dubbed the "Finance COP"), and a look at the intersection of climate and biodiversity. We will also look further ahead at the world of 2030, when climate will be further integrated into key financial markets.

Agenda

8:30 AM - 8:35 AM EDT

Welcome Remarks

David Dwyer, Director of Global Research, Bloomberg Intelligence

8:35 AM - 8:40 AM EDT

Introduction to Bloomberg Intelligence

Eric Kane, Director of ESG Research, Bloomberg Intelligence

8:40 AM - 8:50 AM EDT

Keynote

8:50 AM - 9:35 AM EDT

Panel - COP 28 Recap - The Role of Oil Companies in Decarbonizing

Brad Crabtree, Department of Energy's (DOE) Assistant Secretary, Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management

Vicki Hollub, President & CEO, Occidental Petroleum

Bjørn Otto Sverdrup, Chair, Oil & Gas Climate Initiative Executive Committee

9:35 AM - 9:45 AM EDT

Keynote

Dr. Kate Calvin, Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor, NASA

9:45 AM - 10:30 AM EDT

Panel: COP 29 Preview - Funding an Orderly and Just Transition

Ben Jealous, Executive Director, Sierra Club and Former President, NAACP

Nazmeera Moola, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ninety One

Val Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer, Citi

10:30 AM - 10:40 AM EDT

Lightning Talk

Patricia Torres, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions, Bloomberg

10:40 AM - 11:25 AM EDT

Panel: A Look at the Intersection of Nature and Climate

David Craig, Co-chair, Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD)

Kelly Levin, Chief of Science at Bezos Earth Fund

Minister Susana Muhamad, Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia

11:25 AM - 11:35 AM EDT

Lightning Talk

Adeline Diab, Director of Research, Chief ESG Strategist, Bloomberg Intelligence



11:35 AM - 12:20 PM EDT

Panel: Looking Ahead to COP 35: Climate & Financial Markets in the Year 2030

Colin le Duc, Founding Partner, Generation Investment Management

Ben Macdonald, Managing Principal, Climate Market Strategy and Infrastructure (CMSI) Group

Marina Severinovsky, Head of Sustainability, North America, Schroders

12:20 PM - 12:25 PM EDT

Closing Remarks

Irene Bermont-Penn, Head of European ESG Market Specialists, Bloomberg

