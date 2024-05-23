Bloomberg: COP 28.5: Looking Back on Dubai, Looking Ahead to Baku

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Bloomberg
Start date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Start time: 8:30 AM EDT| 1:30 PM BST
Duration: 4 Hours
At the halfway point between the COP 28 and COP 29 Climate Change Conferences, Bloomberg Intelligence and Bloomberg LP are pleased to host leading experts from the public and private sector in a series of discussions on the progress made since Dubai and the progress still to be made in Baku and beyond. We will look at the role the oil & gas industry can play in the transition, following a historical COP 28 deal to phase out fossil fuels, key decisions on funding an orderly & just transition that will be made at COP 29 (already dubbed the "Finance COP"), and a look at the intersection of climate and biodiversity. We will also look further ahead at the world of 2030, when climate will be further integrated into key financial markets.
Agenda
8:30 AM - 8:35 AM EDT
Welcome Remarks
David Dwyer, Director of Global Research, Bloomberg Intelligence
8:35 AM - 8:40 AM EDT
Introduction to Bloomberg Intelligence
Eric Kane, Director of ESG Research, Bloomberg Intelligence
8:40 AM - 8:50 AM EDT
Keynote
8:50 AM - 9:35 AM EDT
Panel - COP 28 Recap - The Role of Oil Companies in Decarbonizing
Brad Crabtree, Department of Energy's (DOE) Assistant Secretary, Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management
Vicki Hollub, President & CEO, Occidental Petroleum
Bjørn Otto Sverdrup, Chair, Oil & Gas Climate Initiative Executive Committee
9:35 AM - 9:45 AM EDT
Keynote
Dr. Kate Calvin, Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor, NASA
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM EDT
Panel: COP 29 Preview - Funding an Orderly and Just Transition
Ben Jealous, Executive Director, Sierra Club and Former President, NAACP
Nazmeera Moola, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ninety One
Val Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer, Citi
10:30 AM - 10:40 AM EDT
Lightning Talk
Patricia Torres, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions, Bloomberg
10:40 AM - 11:25 AM EDT
Panel: A Look at the Intersection of Nature and Climate
David Craig, Co-chair, Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD)
Kelly Levin, Chief of Science at Bezos Earth Fund
Minister Susana Muhamad, Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia
11:25 AM - 11:35 AM EDT
Lightning Talk
Adeline Diab, Director of Research, Chief ESG Strategist, Bloomberg Intelligence
11:35 AM - 12:20 PM EDT
Panel: Looking Ahead to COP 35: Climate & Financial Markets in the Year 2030
Colin le Duc, Founding Partner, Generation Investment Management
Ben Macdonald, Managing Principal, Climate Market Strategy and Infrastructure (CMSI) Group
Marina Severinovsky, Head of Sustainability, North America, Schroders
12:20 PM - 12:25 PM EDT
Closing Remarks
Irene Bermont-Penn, Head of European ESG Market Specialists, Bloomberg
