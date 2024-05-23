Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Cantargia's (STO:CANTA) Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2024 resolved in accordance with the following:
- That no dividend would be paid.
- To discharge the board members and the CEO from liability with respect to their management of the company for 2023.
- That the board shall consist of five members with no deputies.
- That the remuneration to the members of the board shall amount to SEK 1,675,000 in total, whereby SEK 595,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the board and SEK 270,000 shall be distributed to each of the other board members. As remuneration for work performed on a committee, SEK 100,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the committee. SEK 50,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the remuneration committee and SEK 25,000 to each of the other members of the committee. SEK 250,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the drug development committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the committee. In addition, SEK 20,000 shall be distributed to each member residing outside the Nordic region for each physical board meeting (however, not more than six meetings) held in Sweden, attended by such member.
- That remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.
- To re-elect the board members Magnus Persson, Anders Martin-Löf, Flavia Borellini, Magnus Nilsson and Damian Marron and to re-elect Magnus Persson as the chairman of the board.
- To re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor.
- To approve the remuneration report presented by the board of directors.
- To adopt guidelines for remuneration to senior executives, principally entailing that the company shall offer a competitive remuneration in order to be able to recruit and retain qualified personnel who are working to achieve the maximum level of shareholder and customer value.
- To adopt a long-term variable share-based incentive scheme for senior executives and key personnel within the company under which the participants commit to use distributed variable cash remuneration to acquire shares in the company on the stock market.
- To authorize the board to, with or without pre-emptive rights for shareholders, resolve on the issue of new shares, however not more than 10 per cent of the number of outstanding shares in the company as per the day of the annual general meeting.
