Donnerstag, 23.05.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
WKN: A2JAZX | ISIN: SE0006371126 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V3
Frankfurt
23.05.24
08:13 Uhr
0,269 Euro
-0,012
-4,34 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2024 | 16:27
Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Cantargia's (STO:CANTA) Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2024 resolved in accordance with the following:

  • That no dividend would be paid.
  • To discharge the board members and the CEO from liability with respect to their management of the company for 2023.
  • That the board shall consist of five members with no deputies.
  • That the remuneration to the members of the board shall amount to SEK 1,675,000 in total, whereby SEK 595,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the board and SEK 270,000 shall be distributed to each of the other board members. As remuneration for work performed on a committee, SEK 100,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the committee. SEK 50,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the remuneration committee and SEK 25,000 to each of the other members of the committee. SEK 250,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the drug development committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the committee. In addition, SEK 20,000 shall be distributed to each member residing outside the Nordic region for each physical board meeting (however, not more than six meetings) held in Sweden, attended by such member.
  • That remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.
  • To re-elect the board members Magnus Persson, Anders Martin-Löf, Flavia Borellini, Magnus Nilsson and Damian Marron and to re-elect Magnus Persson as the chairman of the board.
  • To re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor.
  • To approve the remuneration report presented by the board of directors.
  • To adopt guidelines for remuneration to senior executives, principally entailing that the company shall offer a competitive remuneration in order to be able to recruit and retain qualified personnel who are working to achieve the maximum level of shareholder and customer value.
  • To adopt a long-term variable share-based incentive scheme for senior executives and key personnel within the company under which the participants commit to use distributed variable cash remuneration to acquire shares in the company on the stock market.
  • To authorize the board to, with or without pre-emptive rights for shareholders, resolve on the issue of new shares, however not more than 10 per cent of the number of outstanding shares in the company as per the day of the annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive interim data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments
Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
