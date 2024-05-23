Gamesa Electric has released a white paper on losses due to harmonics in PV plants, including an independent study that compares the performance of ultra-low total harmonic distortion inverters. It is estimated that there will be more than 1,675,000 distributed renewable generation inverters connected to electrical grids around the world in 2030. But there is an element associated with these devices that is often overlooked and that is key to a stable grid - harmonics. In DC/AC inverter-based systems, such as solar and storage, the injection of total harmonic distortion (THD) into the grid can ...

