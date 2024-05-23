Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
JTC Team, LLC: GRI Bio Participates in Virtual Investor CEO Connect

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced that Marc Hertz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of GRI Bio participated in a Virtual Investor CEO Connect segment.

As part of this segment, Dr. Hertz provided a corporate overview, highlighted recent achievements and outlined expected upcoming milestones. The Virtual Investor CEO Connect featuring GRI Bio is now available here.

Additional videos from the Virtual Investor platform are available on demand at www.virtualinvestorco.com.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated investor relations firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (833) 475-8247
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
