The KR2280V2, a versatile 2U 2-socket server, adapts seamlessly to all scenarios, supporting Intel® Xeon®, AMD EPYC, and AmpereOne® with over 100 configuration combinations, ensuring differentiated computing performance tailored to diverse applications

KAYTUS, a leading IT infrastructure provider, unveiled the KR2280V2 2U, 2-socket flagship server at ISC High Performance 2024. This powerhouse server supports the 4th/5th Gen Intel® Xeon®, 4th Gen AMD EPYCTM, and AmpereOne® processors, offering an impressive array of storage combinations with up to 20 LFF drives, 45 SFF drives, or 24 E3.S SSDs. When upgraded with CXL modules, the KR2280V2 horizontally expands to 16 DIMMs, effortlessly meeting the demands of memory-intensive applications. Its innovative front I/O configuration delivers remarkable scalability, supporting up to 20 PCIe 5.0 devices, setting a new benchmark in performance. With its flexible compute capabilities and adaptable storage and I/O designs, the KR2280V2 is engineered to accommodate a wide spectrum of business needs- ranging from general computing to accelerated computing, and from massive storage capacity to high-performance I/O-oriented applications. This versatility makes it the ultimate solution for diverse application scenarios, ensuring consistent and efficient operation and maintenance.

Revolutionizing Diverse Applications Scenarios with Versatile Compute Power

To deliver the best computing solutions for diverse scenarios, the IT architecture of data centers is rapidly evolving and becoming increasingly sophisticated. As business needs diversify, a single chip can no longer meet the demands of complex, high-efficiency computing, leading to the emergence of various acceleration chips. This rapid evolution places new demands on processors' energy efficiency and core performance. The KR2280V2 boldly rises to this challenge by supporting three major computing platforms: Intel® Xeon®, AMD EPYC, and AmpereOne®. This versatility offers a wide range of computing power options, perfectly tailored for different scenarios. By unifying management interfaces, the KR2280V2 dramatically reduces operation and maintenance pressure in heterogeneous computing configurations, making it exceptionally user-friendly and efficient.

Unparalleled Configuration Flexibility Optimized for Peak Application Performance

Through highly advanced modularization, KR2280V2 enables dynamic configurations of storage, I/O, and acceleration modules, offering an impressive array of over 100 configurations. This versatility seamlessly adapts to various scenarios, from general computing to cutting-edge heterogeneous computing, from storage-intensive to blazing-fast I/O-intensive applications, and from traditional rear I/O maintenance to innovative front I/O maintenance design. When it comes to energy efficiency, the KR2280V2 leads the way with its fully compatible cold-plated liquid cooling design, enhanced with state-of-the-art leakage detection mechanisms and bolstered system reliability.

Industry's First to Achieve BSI Cryptographic Uncompromising Security Encryption

The cryptographic module employed in KR2280V2's BMC out-of-band management module establishes a new security benchmark. It adheres fully to the stringent ISO/IEC 19790:2012 requirements, delivering excellence across role permissions, service and authentication, software/firmware security, operating environment security, and full-process self-inspection. Simultaneously, it ensures an end-to-end security system through the integration of state-of-the-art technologies. From dual flash chips to BMC self-recovery mechanisms, comprehensive access control, and multiple authentications, every aspect is meticulously designed to safeguard critical business data with uncompromising encryption. The KR2280V2 sets the standard for data security in the digital age.

