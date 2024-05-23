This year marks a significant milestone for AgroAmerica, a family-owned, vertically integrated company that provides sustainable food and ingredients globally. AgroAmerica proudly launches PlanetA, an ambitious new sustainability strategy aimed at driving tangible change and redefining the paradigms of sustainable food systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523124865/en/

PlanetA Sustainability Strategy (Photo: Business Wire)

PlanetA emerges from the fusion of AgroAmerica's essence with a profound focus on the planet, underscoring the company's strong commitment to sustainable practices. It embodies the idea that Earth is our only home and everyone's responsibility, highlighting AgroAmerica's action plan to nurture the planet: our shared home.

Under the visionary leadership of AgroAmerica's CEO, Fernando Bolaños, the company embarks on a transformative journey with PlanetA. This comprehensive strategy addresses key material issues through specific, time-bound objectives. Mr. Bolaños asserts, "We are determined to make a tangible difference and set new standards for what a sustainable food system truly entails."

Recognizing that growth and profitability are crucial pillars of success, AgroAmerica endorses a perspective transcending mere financial gain. "We firmly believe that true success lies in integrating economic growth with environmental management and social responsibility. We aim to surpass neutrality and achieve Net Positivity where our actions not only mitigate but actively contribute to a thriving planet," stated Javier Aguirre, AgroAmerica's Chief Sustainability Officer.

AgroAmerica emerges as one of the leaders in the region by committing to a Net Zero target. Aligned with science-based reduction targets outlined by the SBT initiative, the company is determined to reduce corporate carbon emissions and foster a more sustainable future.

In a pioneering pilot model, AgroAmerica is spearheading the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices across its operations. Through close collaboration with global NGOs and academia, they are developing a production model that champions environmental regeneration while ensuring agricultural productivity.

Through PlanetA, AgroAmerica reaffirms its dedication to leading sustainability within the food industry. In today's evolving market landscape, characterized by heightened complexities and demands, the imperative for transparency, forward-looking strategies, accountability, and trust has never been more pronounced. In light of these challenges, PlanetA embodies AgroAmerica's pledge to position itself as a leader in responsible business practices, fostering the well-being of our planet, our shared home.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523124865/en/

Contacts:

Susana Pérez

Communications and PR Manager

sperez@agroamerica.com

(+502) 5554-8774