ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2024 | 21:38
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Signal Gold Inc.: Signal Gold Announces Results From Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting held today were duly passed.

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Kevin Bullock

63,146,423

84.181

11,866,586

15.819

George Furey

50,268,089

67.012

24,744,920

32.988

P.E. (Ted) Kavanagh

66,860,234

89.132

8,152,775

10.868

Lewis Lawrick

61,726,736

82.288

13,286,273

17.712

Mary-Lynn Oke

65,474,828

87.285

9,538,181

12.715

Ian Pritchard

48,928,728

65.227

26,084,277

34.773

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD

Signal Gold is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study which demonstrates an approximately 11-year open pit life of mine ("LOM") with average gold production of 100,000 ounces per annum and an average diluted grade of 2.26 grams per tonne gold. (Please see the 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022, for further details). On August 3, 2022, the Goldboro Project received its environmental assessment approval from the Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change, a significant regulatory milestone, and the Company has now submitted all key permits including the Industrial Approval, Fisheries Act Authorization and Schedule II Amendment, and the Mining and Crown Land Leases. The Goldboro Project has significant potential for further Mineral Resource expansion, particularly towards the west along strike and at depth, and the Company has consolidated 27,200 hectares (~272 km2) of prospective exploration land in the Goldboro Gold District.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT

Signal Gold Inc.
Kevin Bullock
President and CEO
(647) 388-1842
kbullock@signalgold.com		 Reseau ProMarket Inc.
Dany Cenac Robert
Investor Relations
(514) 722-2276 x456
Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

SOURCE: Signal Gold Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
