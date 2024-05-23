Signal Gold Inc.: Signal Gold Announces Results From Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting held today were duly passed.
All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Kevin Bullock
63,146,423
84.181
11,866,586
15.819
George Furey
50,268,089
67.012
24,744,920
32.988
P.E. (Ted) Kavanagh
66,860,234
89.132
8,152,775
10.868
Lewis Lawrick
61,726,736
82.288
13,286,273
17.712
Mary-Lynn Oke
65,474,828
87.285
9,538,181
12.715
Ian Pritchard
48,928,728
65.227
26,084,277
34.773
In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.
For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD
Signal Gold is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study which demonstrates an approximately 11-year open pit life of mine ("LOM") with average gold production of 100,000 ounces per annum and an average diluted grade of 2.26 grams per tonne gold. (Please see the 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022, for further details). On August 3, 2022, the Goldboro Project received its environmental assessment approval from the Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change, a significant regulatory milestone, and the Company has now submitted all key permits including the Industrial Approval, Fisheries Act Authorization and Schedule II Amendment, and the Mining and Crown Land Leases. The Goldboro Project has significant potential for further Mineral Resource expansion, particularly towards the west along strike and at depth, and the Company has consolidated 27,200 hectares (~272 km2) of prospective exploration land in the Goldboro Gold District.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT
|Signal Gold Inc.
Kevin Bullock
President and CEO
(647) 388-1842
kbullock@signalgold.com
|Reseau ProMarket Inc.
Dany Cenac Robert
Investor Relations
(514) 722-2276 x456
Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com
