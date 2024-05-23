Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Hemlo Explorers Inc. The company's common shares, which previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, began trading on the CSE today under the symbol HMLO.

Hemlo Explorers is focused on exploration within Ontario's legendary Hemlo gold camp. The Toronto-based junior mining company has assembled a claim package in the area totaling 380 square kilometres. Barrick Gold Inc., a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, has an agreement to earn into a portion of Hemlo Explorers' Pic project.

"The Hemlo gold camp has produced more than 20 million ounces in its history, and it is exciting to see that companies are still identifying fresh drill targets in the region today, more than 40 years after the initial discovery," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We wish Hemlo Explorers great success and are pleased to welcome the company to the CSE."

"Hemlo Explorers is very pleased to list on the CSE, which allows issuers to develop their business in an efficient and cost-effective manner. We are looking forward to some exciting future developments for shareholders," said Brian Howlett, President and CEO of Hemlo Explorers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210287

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)