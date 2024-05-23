CXApp Inc. Announces Record NRR Growth for Q1'24 & Launch of CXAI VU in Collaboration With Google Cloud

Key SaaS Metrics trending significantly upward from 2023

CXAI VU AI-based Analytics Platform launch with Google Cloud

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences announced record Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 108% in the first quarter of 2024 and positive trending of key SaaS metrics. This growth is tied to renewals and expansions of seven large Fortune 1000 logos in Q1 across all five verticals- financial services, technology, consumer, healthcare and entertainment.

The Company also announced today the launch of its AI-based Analytics Platform CXAI VU in collaboration with Google Cloud via a separate press release.

The CXAI technology platform represents a shift towards an AI-centric approach in workplace innovation. CXAI seamlessly integrates customer experience (CX) with artificial intelligence (AI) focused around the employee to deliver solutions that transform the way work happens, making workspaces more intuitive and efficient leading to happier and more engaged employees.

Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXApp Inc, expressed confidence in the Company's performance: "We continue to make great progress in shaping the future of work with our record NRR rate this quarter following our record ARR growth in 2023. Our existing customers have reposed confidence in the CXAI technology platform and our roadmap. We are solving real problems in the work environment for them, and they are now planning to scale up with our AI-first solutions across their enterprise footprint. The revolutionary AI-based Analytics platform CXAI VU we announced today is a direct result of the interactions with our esteemed clients that will dramatically improve workplace efficiency and employee engagement".

Financial Performance

Between January 1st - March 31st,2024 we had record increase in NRR to 108% that was accomplished primarily by renewing and expanding seven of our large Fortune 1000 across all five verticals. Our subscription-based recurring revenue was 87% of the total revenue, a metric which has been trending upward quarter after quarter and this quarter marks the highest ever in our history, increased 6 points from last quarter. Our gross margin for the quarter was 82% which is an attractive figure that has increased over the last four quarters as our subscription revenues have increased. CXAI's strategy of 'land & expand' continues to be a key contributor to growing subscription revenues with our existing customer base and with the new CXAI VU analytics product offering we are looking to ramp up product expansions. We have continued to optimize the operational cost structure leveraging our investments in AI and headcount rationalization resulting in a net 20% operating expense reduction from Q4'23 to Q1'24.

Khurram Sheikh concluded "Q1 was a great start to our business in 2024 and given that AI is transformative to all markets, we are extremely optimistic on the transformation in the workplace experience market using our leading-edge AI platform. We are mission-focused on defining a new category in enterprise software: Employee Experiences. We have an amazing customer base diversified globally and across all major sectors ready for massive scale-up with our next generation CXAI platform."

About CXAI Inc

CXAI Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

