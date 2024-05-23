Aires ships direct-to-consumer orders to 60+ countries every month

Initial end-user shipments have already left the new UK fulfillment center

Sufficient time to fine tune fulfillment system & local marketing before holiday season

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation and optimize human health, is excited to announce the opening of the Company's newest international fulfillment center, located in Bardon Hill, UK. All necessary government registrations and approvals have been received, the warehouse has been stocked with inventory, and initial end-user shipments have officially left the fulfillment center as of today. With Aires recently reporting record annual order volume for the fiscal year 2023 of $10.4 million (79% increase YoY), and with the Company's direct-to-consumer business currently shipping products to over 60 countries, establishing local fulfillment centers is a key strategy in Aires' ongoing global expansion. This expansion complements existing local distribution fulfillment centers in the USA and Canada as well as Australia and Europe established in 2022, and a regionally-exclusive distribution partnership announced in early 2024 with the Taiwan-based, arms-length tech health & wellness firm, Pürland Co., Ltd.

American Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: "Our UK fulfillment center is yet another step in our journey to bring the benefits of the Aires technology to consumers around the world. The UK is a very similar market to the US, Canada and Australia, where we've seen significant sales growth. We're excited to have boots on the ground in the UK as we continue to optimize our infrastructure for rolling out our product and widening our distribution in each of the 60+ countries we currently sell to. We're also very excited about launching the UK fulfillment center early enough in the year so we can position our inventory and fine tune our marketing strategy to take full advantage of the upcoming holiday season's buying rush."

Management has closely monitored how existing Aires fulfillment centers have corresponded with strong sales growth. Aires estimates the Company realized higher traffic and conversion-to-sales rates following the opening of the fulfillment centers, with order volumes increasing notably over the years. Since opening the Company's fulfillment centers in Q1/2022, 2022 annual order volumes grew to 3.2x the level of 2021 (a full year prior to the opening) in Australia and 2.7x in the EU. In 2023, order volumes continued to grow strongly, reaching 4.4x the 2021 level in Australia and 4.7x in the EU. In both 2022 and 2023, sales growth in the newly launched regions outperformed the Company's global sales growth by a significant margin.

To put into perspective the Company's opportunity for further market penetration, the UK's population and GDP are comparable to that of Canada and Australia combined, yet the UK only represented 2% of Aires' global order volumes in 2023 compared to Australia and Canada combined representing 11%. It is also important that English is the common language across these countries, which will enable Aires to reuse a significant portion of its proven advertising content, accelerating the scale-up of UK-targeted marketing efforts over the next 12-24 months in an effort to increase the UK's share of global orders.

Local fulfillment centers also enable Aires to deliver superior customer service and experiences, which strengthen the Aires brand reputation and increase the likelihood of more repeat orders. Consumer-focused advantages include:

Aires feels more like a local store, which builds trust and credibility

Faster fulfillment times

Zero customs/border delays

Eliminates the stress of dealing with duties and additional fees/taxes

Easy return process

