Top line results of TELLOMAK Phase 2 trial in mycosis fungoides confirming promising clinical activity of lacutamab

Two posters on IPH6501, Innate's second generation ANKET , for the treatment of relapsed/refractory CD20-expressing B-cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

AstraZeneca to present poster on updated results for monalizumab from Phase 2 stage III unresectable NSCLC trial

Monalizumab SCLC Phase 2 MOZART trial poster

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) ("Innate" or the "Company") announced today that five abstracts with Innate's drug candidates have been accepted for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting, taking place May 31-June 4, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

ASCO abstract details:

Lacutamab

Abstract: 7082

Abstract Title: Lacutamab in patients with relapsed and/or refractory mycosis fungoides: results from the TELLOMAK Phase 2 trial

First Author: Pierluigi Porcu

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Session Date and Time: Monday June 3, 2024 9:00 AM 12:00 PM

IPH6501

Abstract: TPS7095

Abstract Title: A Phase 1/2, Open-Label, Multicenter Trial Investigating the Safety, Tolerability, and Preliminary Antineoplastic Activity of IPH6501 in Patients With Relapsed and/or Refractory CD20-expressing Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

First Author: Lorenzo Falchi

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Session Date and Time: Monday June 3, 2024 9:00 AM 12:00 PM

Abstract: 7030

Abstract Title: Preclinical assessment of IPH6501, a first-in-class IL2v-armed tetraspecific NK Cell Engager directed against CD20 for R/R B-NHL, in comparison to a CD20-targeting T Cell Engager

First Author: Olivier Demaria

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Session Date and Time: Monday June 3, 2024 9:00 AM 12:00 PM

Monalizumab (partnered with AstraZeneca)

Abstract: 8046

Abstract Title: Updated results from COAST, a phase 2 study of durvalumab (D) oleclumab (O) or monalizumab (M) in patients (pts) with stage III unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (uNSCLC)

First Author: Charu Aggarwal

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers

Session Date and Time: Monday June 3, 2024 1:30 PM 4:30 PM

Abstract: TPS8129

Abstract Title: A phase II trial of monalizumab in combination with durvalumab (MEDI4736) plus platinum-based chemotherapy for first-line treatment of extensive stage small cell lung cancer (MOZART): Hoosier Cancer Research Network LUN21-530 study.

First Author: Hirva Mamdani

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers

Session Date and Time: Monday June 3, 2024 1:30 PM 4:30 PM

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through therapeutic antibodies and its ANKET (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) proprietary platform.

Innate's portfolio includes lead proprietary program lacutamab, developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, monalizumab developed with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer, as well as ANKET multi-specific NK cell engagers to address multiple tumor types.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as leading research institutions, to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

