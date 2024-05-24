Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE's (Paris:TEP) Combined General Meeting was held on May 23, 2024 in Paris under the chairmanship of Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of the Group.

Shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted to their vote.

They notably approved:

the 2023 parent company and consolidated financial statements;

the proposed dividend of €3.85 per share: the ex-dividend date is May 28, 2024 and the payment date is May 30, 2024;

the renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to repurchase the Company's own shares within the limit of 10% of the number of shares comprising the share capital;

the renewal of the terms of office of two directors: Mr. Daniel Julien and Mr. Alain Boulet;

the ratification of the provisional appointment of Mrs. Brigitte Daubry, Mr. Moulay Hafid Elalamy and Mr. Kevin Niu as directors. These appointments will continue to strengthen the Board's diversity in terms of experience, expertise, notably in Artificial Intelligence, and nationalities; the appointment of Mr. Moulay Hafid Elalamy, chairman and founder of Saham Group, also reflects the confidence and long-term commitment of Majorel's former shareholders in the integration and future success of the "New Teleperformance";

the remuneration of directors and corporate officers as well as their remuneration policy.

The approval of all the resolutions presented at the General Meeting* reflects the Group's ongoing commitment to meet the expectations of its shareholders and adopt best practices in corporate governance.

* Voting results will be available soon on Teleperformance's corporate website (www.teleperformance.com Investors General Meetings section).

Indicative investor calendar

Ex-dividend date: May 28, 2024 Dividend payment: May 30, 2024 First-half 2024 results: July 30, 2024 Thirst-quarter 2024 revenue: November 6, 2024

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on X (Twitter): @teleperformance

