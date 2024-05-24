



Company Name: NFON AG

ISIN: DE000A0N4N52



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 24.05.2024

Target price: EUR 11.70

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Strong Q1 displays ongoing operational improvements; chg.

NFON released Q1 results, showing a continuously strong recurring revenue ratio as well as further profitability improvements. In detail:

Q1 recurring revenues increased by 2.8% yoy to EUR 19.9m (eNuW: EUR 20.4m) and remained at a continuously strong ratio of 93.6% as total sales came in at EUR 21.1m. Sales growth was predominantly driven by an increased seat base (+2% to 659k) as well as the cross-selling referring to the company's premiums solutions. This also becomes visible in the blended ARPU (adjusted for SIP-Trunk sales), which improved to EUR 9.82 vs EUR 9.80 in Q1'23.

While we expect seat growth to remain at a stable pace throughout the year, ARPU is seen to further improve driven by (1) premium solutions like CC Hub, where ARPU levels of EUR 30-40 can be achieved, as well as (2) price indexation effects which came into effect in April.



Profitability further improved, as adjusted EBITDA increased disproportionately by 43% yoy to EUR 2.8m (eNuW: EUR 2.6m; reported EBITDA at EUR 2.7m). This was partly driven by a slightly improved gross margin of 84.1% (+0.3pp yoy) but more importantly by ongoing improvements on the personnel (-2pp yoy sales ratio) and other OpEx (-1.5pp yoy; mostly sales & marketing) level. Q1 EBIT came in at EUR 0.7m while FCF was slightly positive with EUR 0.2m.



Going forward, we expect continuous improvements based on the mentioned development of the salesmix as well as further efficiency gains, especially in connection with the integration of DTS, which is seen to crease significant synergies from H2 onwards.



On this basis, management confirmed the FY guidance, targeting recurring revenue growth in the midto upper-single-digit-% range (eNuW new: +5.3%) at a recurring revenue ratio of >90% (eNuW new: 93.9%) as well as an adjusted EBITDA in the range of EUR 10-12m (eNuW new: EUR 11.5m).

That said, valuation remains attractive, in our view, as shares are trading on a mere 1.2 EV/Sales '24e (9.9x EV/EBITDA). We therefore reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 11.70 based on DCF. NFON remains part of our NuWays Alpha List.



