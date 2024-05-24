Anzeige
Freitag, 24.05.2024
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
24.05.2024 | 09:10
Nasdaq Welcomes Liven to Baltic Bond List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, May 24, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that green bonds issued by the Estonian real estate developer Liven
were listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today. It is
the first green bond issue that has been listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock
exchange. 

The size of the unsecured green bond issue is EUR 6.2 million. Each bond has a
nominal value of EUR 1,000. They have a fixed annual coupon rate of 10.5% with
quarterly payments. The bonds mature on May 23, 2028. 

The listing of the bonds follows Liven's public bond offering to Estonian
investors. Based on demand for the bonds of EUR 14.5 million, the base amount
of the offering - EUR 4 million - was oversubscribed by more than 3.6 times. A
total of 2,819 investors subscribed to the bonds. 

"It's great to see another ambitious Estonian company using the power of the
public market to finance their growth and at the same time provide new
investment opportunities for the Baltic investors," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of
Nasdaq Tallinn and the Head of the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchanges. "The result -
2,800 investors and more than 3 times oversubscribed offer - illustrates that
Liven's offering was very attractive for the investors." 

Andero Laur, CEO of Liven commented: "The raised capital allows Liven to grow
and acquire new properties for development, where we can build environmentally
friendly, well-thought-out and excellently designed homes. Becoming a public
company is important in increasing Liven's transparency and credibility, and is
also an important step towards the future planned share issue. We are glad that
there were several Liven clients among the investors, and we hope that among
the new investors there will be people who will choose the development created
by Liven as their home in the future." 

Liven is an Estonian residential real estate developer established in 2014.
More than 700 homes have been created during this time, and today nearly 1500
homes are currently in different stages of development. Read more:
https://liven.ee/en/ 

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and
other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and
services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 




Media Contacts:
Ott Raidla

Nasdaq Tallinn / Nasdaq Baltic Market
Marketing and Communications Manager
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
+372 5552 4824
