GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2024
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Changes to the Roche Enlarged Corporate Executive Committee

Basel, 27 May 2024 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that James Sabry (1958), Head of Roche Pharma Partnering, will be retiring after fourteen years with the company.

James Sabry joined Genentech in 2010 as Head of Genentech Partnering. In 2018, he became the Head of Pharma Partnering and a member of the enlarged Corporate Executive Committee, based in Basel, Switzerland. James Sabry completed an MD at Queen's University in Canada and his residency at Harvard Medical School, and then completed a PhD in neuroscience at UCSF.

Boris Zaïtra (1972), currently Head of Group Business Development, will be appointed Head of Corporate Business Development effective 1 July 2024, a new role that will bring together the Pharma Partnering and Group Business Development functions. He will become a member of the enlarged Corporate Executive Committee, reporting to Thomas Schinecker, Group CEO, and will continue to be based in Basel.

Boris Zaïtra joined Roche in Basel in 2012 in his current role. Prior to this, he had progressively expanding M&A leadership responsibilities in multiple industries. He holds a Master of Sciences from Ecole Polytechnique in France.

Roche's CEO Thomas Schinecker: "James has been instrumental in forging important deals for our Pharma R&D pipeline that have led to numerous launches of new medicines. I am grateful for James's contributions to our company and for his dedication to our purpose." Schinecker further commented: "Leveraging external innovation has always been and continues to be a critical part of our business strategy. I am excited to have Boris Zaïtra take on this new role. He brings an excellent combination of expertise in M&A, experience in the industry, and leadership to the role. "

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fifteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Roche Global Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD
Phone: +41 79 407 72 58 		Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48

Nathalie Altermatt
Phone: +41 79 771 05 25

Simon Goldsborough
Phone: +44 797 32 72 915

Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 79 461 86 83

Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74
Kirti Pandey
Phone: +49 172 6367262

Yvette Petillon
Phone: +41 79 961 92 50
Dr. Rebekka Schnell
Phone: +41 79 205 27 03

