Montag, 27.05.2024
Silber-Tsunami voraus: Silver Storm als ultimative Investment-Chance!
WKN: A2P6KS | ISIN: NO0010884794 | Ticker-Symbol: 4YYA
Frankfurt
27.05.24
08:25 Uhr
2,080 Euro
-0,040
-1,89 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2024 | 22:10
55 Leser



First North Iceland: New share for trading: Ice Fish Farm AS

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Ice Fish Farm AS's request for admission to
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The shares will be admitted to trading on May 29, 2024.



Short name:        KLDVIK             
Number of shares:     122.261.249          
ISIN code:        NO0010884794          
Round Lot:        1 share            
Order book ID:      338042             
Currency         ISK              
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%               
Static Volatility Guard  15%              
Company Identity Number: IS: 490623-9810/NO: 924 824 913
Market:          First North Iceland / 101   
Tick Size Table:     MiFID II tick size table    
MIC Code:         FNIS              

ICB Classification

Industry  Consumer Staples, 45                 
Subsector Farming, Fishing, Ranching and Plantations, 45102010
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.