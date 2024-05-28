Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2024) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) (Austral or the Company) advises that shareholders of the Company passed all resolutions in the Notice of Meeting dated 28 April 2024 at the General Meeting held today at 8:00am (AEST) by way of poll.

Austral Gold Limited

Annual General Meeting

Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution

Result Resolution Resolution

Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report Ordinary 13,392,404

82.58% 2,653,824

16.36% 171,078

1.06% 463,722,383 13,563,482

83.22% 2,734,570

16.78% 463,722,383 Carried 2 Re-election of Director - Mr Eduardo Elsztain Ordinary 479,207,123

99.85% 591,755

0.12% 111,078

0.03% 29,733 479,918,201

99.86% 672,501

0.14% 29,733 Carried 3 Re-election of Director - Mr Saul Zang Ordinary 478,895,487

99.79% 883,391

0.18% 131,078

0.03% 29,733 479,626,565

99.80% 964,137

0.20% 29,733 Carried 4 Re-election of Director - Mr Pablo Vergara Del Carril Ordinary 478,915,769

99.79% 883,109

0.18% 111,078

0.03% 29,733 479,626,847

99.80% 963,855

0.20% 29,733 Carried 5 Re-election of Director - Mr Robert Trzebski Ordinary 479,213,898

99.85% 584,980

0.12% 111,078

0.03% 29,733 479,924,976

99.86% 665,726

0.14% 29,733 Carried 6 Re-election of Director - Mr Ben Jarvis Ordinary 479,288,898

99.86% 509,980

0.11% 111,078

0.03% 29,733 479,999,976

99.88% 590,726

0.12% 29,733 Carried 7 Approve 10% Capacity to Issue Equity Securities Ordinary 476,364,227

99.39% 2,719,548

0.57% 171,078

0.04% 684,836 477,135,305

99.42% 2,800,294

0.58% 684,836 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

