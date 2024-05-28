Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.05.2024
Silber-Tsunami voraus: Silver Storm als ultimative Investment-Chance!
WKN: A3EJMQ | ISIN: CH1276028821
28.05.2024 | 07:10
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera Publishes Agenda for its Annual General Meeting


Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, May 28, 2024 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on June 18, 2024, at 10:00 CEST at Haus der Wirtschaft, Hardstrasse 1, 4133 Pratteln, Switzerland.

The invitation to the AGM with agenda items and explanations will be sent to registered shareholders by mail and can be viewed on Santhera's website at https://www.santhera.com/share-bondholder-meetings.

Agenda (overview)

  1. Approval of the Annual Report, Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2023
  2. Appropriation of the Annual Result and Offset of Deficit
  3. Consultative Vote on the Compensation Report 2023
  4. Discharge of the Members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management from Liability for the Financial Year 2023
  5. Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
  6. Re-election of the Members of the Board of Directors and of the Chairman of the Board
  7. Re-election of the Members of the Compensation Committee
  8. Approval of the Compensation of the Members of the Board of Directors
  9. Approval of the Compensation of the Members of the Executive Management
  10. Re-election of the Statutory Auditors
  11. Re-election of the Independent Proxy

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

AGAMREE® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.comor
Eva Kalias, Head Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

  • 2024 05 28_PR_AGM-invite_e_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4807e6b7-f47d-4b9a-a40a-72ad18e4de64)

