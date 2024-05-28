2024 ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors ranking revealed

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS is pleased to announce the 15th annual ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors, the most comprehensive global ranking of these essential companies in the chemical supply chain.

Leading the group once again is Germany-based Brenntag with $18.6 billion in 2023 sales, followed by US-based Univar Solutions at $11.5 billion, US-based Tricon Energy at $10.6 billion, Japan-based Nagase & Co at $6.5 billion and Netherlands-based IMCD at $5.1 billion.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors is the brand, but we include information on more than 300 companies, as well as rank leaders in key geographies.

The regional leaders are Brenntag (Europe), Univar Solutions (North America), Nagase & Co (Asia Pacific), and Tricon Energy (Latin America / Middle East & Africa).

"Amid an ever-changing business and regulatory landscape, chemical distributors worldwide are adapting to better target key opportunities," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"There is no dearth of challenges, from sluggish yet slowly recovering demand, shipping disruptions from geopolitical turmoil, heightened regulatory activity and sustainability needs of customers, increasing tariffs, deindustrialization in Europe and reworking of supply chains from reshoring/nearshoring," he added.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors has been compiled with the support of the European Association of Chemical Distributors (Fecc), the US-based Alliance for Chemical Distribution (ACD) which was formerly NACD, Associquim (Brazilian Association of Chemical and Petrochemical Distributors), Responsible Distribution Canada (RDC), UK-based Chemical Business Association (CBA), and Netherlands-based International Chemical Trade Association (ICTA).

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors ranking is based on 2023 sales and year-end 2023 currency exchange rates, appears in the special 24 May 2024 issue of ICIS Chemical Business in association with the Fecc. It is available for download here.

