AAR CORP.: AAR names Sanjay Sood Senior Vice President and Chief Digital & Technology Officer

WOOD DALE, Ill., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), the leading parts, repair, and software platform in the aviation aftermarket, announced that Sanjay Sood joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital & Technology Officer, effective today.

Sood will oversee AAR's technology organization, including enterprise systems, infrastructure, cybersecurity, data and analytics, and the Company's efforts to further leverage AI and other technologies across its operations. He will report to John M. Holmes, Chairman, President and CEO.

Most recently, Sood served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at CDW, a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions, where he modernized the company's platforms, data architecture, and AI initiatives and managed the technical integration of multiple acquisitions. Prior to CDW, Sood held senior technology and product leadership positions at HERE Technologies, where he was responsible for global engineering organizations and building emerging products. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at YP, formerly AT&T Interactive, AllVoices, and BuzzLabs.

Sood earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Communication Studies from Northwestern University.

"Sanjay brings a unique combination of significant experience in large-scale information technology leadership, infrastructure modernization, and AI technology implementation," said Holmes. "We are pleased to welcome Sanjay to the AAR team. His leadership will be critical as we continue executing our long-term strategy and strengthening the systems and data management that help our business operate effectively."

"I look forward to helping connect information across the organization, build on the strong foundation already in place, and reinforce the operational discipline that has long defined AAR," said Sood. "Advancing AAR's vast data resources is key to driving further value and efficiency for customers."

For more information on AAR, visit aarcorp.com.

About AAR

AAR is a leading global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through three primary operating segments: Parts Supply; Repair, Engineering, and Software; and Government Solutions. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including activities and benefits related to technology systems, data management, and artificial intelligence. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'likely,' 'may,' 'might,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'seek,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would,' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

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SOURCE AAR CORP.