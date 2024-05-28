Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Artdollar (AD) on May 28, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the AD/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 10:00 UTC on the slated date.

Artdollar (AD) is a meme art experiment token in the metaverse, commemorating the digital art revolution by integrating blockchain technology and artificial intelligence for research purposes.

Introducing Artdollar: The Meme Token for the Digital Art Revolution

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Artdollar (AD), a revolutionary meme art experiment in the metaverse, created to commemorate the digital art revolution. This unique ERC-20 token is designed to explore the intersection of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence within the art world. By leveraging blockchain's capabilities for anti-counterfeiting, traceability, and big data analysis, ArtDollar aims to transform how we authenticate, value, and interact with artworks in a digital environment.

Unlike other tokens, ArtDollar was not created by the research team but was purchased from the secondary market, chosen for its flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and symbolic relevance to art. In the AI and Blockchain in Art (ABA) research project, ArtDollar serves as a statistical identifier, or "data buoy," within the art market ecosystem. Its circulation facilitates the collection and analysis of data related to consumer behaviors, fashion trends, and artwork valuations, providing valuable insights for artists, collectors, and researchers alike.

ArtDollar embodies the spirit of the digital metaverse, bridging traditional art practices with innovative technology. It symbolizes the transition from historical art signatures to modern digital signatures on the blockchain, promoting a new era of art ownership and transactions. Through its integration into the art ecosystem, ArtDollar supports the microcirculation of artworks and data, fostering a dynamic and transparent art market.

About AD Token

Based on ERC20, AD has a total supply of 103 trillion (i.e. 103,290,000,000,000). The AD token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on May 28, 2024. Investors who are interested in AD can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about AD Token:

Official Website: https://www.artdollar.art/

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x570B752816408Bc82A7f4D9E9707c3A56E5C78F2

Twitter: https://x.com/ArtDollar10329

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

