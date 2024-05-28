Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings on June 5-6 and a fireside chat on June 5 at 10:30 am Eastern Time (ET) in New York, NY.
- Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on June 12 at 2:00 pm ET in Miami, FL.
- Citi's 2024 European Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings on June 20.
About Zymeworks Inc.
Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.and follow @ZymeworksIncon X.
Contacts:
Investor Inquiries:
Shrinal Inamdar
Director, Investor Relations
??
Media Inquiries:
Diana Papove
Senior Director, Corporate Communications