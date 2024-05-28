M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Director/PDMR Shareholding 28-May-2024 / 11:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (The "Company") Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 1. Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them a) Name Barbara Powley 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-executive Director/PDMR b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc b) LEI 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each Description of the financial instrument a) Identification Code GB00BFYYL325 b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price(s) Volume(s) a GBP0.9649 156 c) Price(s) and volume(s) b GBP0.9649 355

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) 511 shares

- Price

Average price of GBP0.9649 per share

e) Date of the transactions 24.05.2024

f) Place of the transactions London Stock Exchange (XLON)

