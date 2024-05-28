Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Extends High Grade Mineralisation Thickness at Carina from 6.1 meters to 11.1 meters Through a Positive Drilling Campaign

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide the drilling results from its Phase 1 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling campaign executed between November 2023 and April 2024 on its regolith-hosted ion adsorption clay project, known as the "Carina Module", located in the State of Goiás, Brazil. The Phase 1 RC drilling campaign, which was comprised of 1,998 meters of drilling within 80 drill holes, has confirmed that the mineralization extends through the full depth of the regolith to the bedrock and provides a greater level of certainty regarding the geological interpretation of the deposit and the existence of rare earth elements throughout the full cross-section of the regolith.

Highlights

Depth Mineralization Confirmed: Results from the Phase 1 RC drilling campaign confirm that the mineralisation extends through the full depth of the regolith to the bedrock. The average high-grade mineralization thickness has increased from 6.1 meters reported in the previous auger drilling campaign to 11.1 meters.

Results from the Phase 1 RC drilling campaign confirm that the mineralisation extends through the full depth of the regolith to the bedrock. The average high-grade mineralization thickness has increased from 6.1 meters reported in the previous auger drilling campaign to 11.1 meters. Consistent Grades and Rare Earths Distribution: The results reflect that the Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") 1 and the Desorbible Rare Earth Oxide ("DREO") 2 grades as well as the Rare Earths Distribution in the product basket, are consistent with those reported in the previous auger drilling campaign. Table 1 below compares the results of the RC drilling campaign with the auger drilling campaign and Table 2 provides a selection of high-grade drillhole results.

The results reflect that the Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") and the Desorbible Rare Earth Oxide ("DREO") grades as well as the Rare Earths Distribution in the product basket, are consistent with those reported in the previous auger drilling campaign. Table 1 below compares the results of the RC drilling campaign with the auger drilling campaign and Table 2 provides a selection of high-grade drillhole results. Improved Reliability: The results provide a greater understanding of the mineralised horizons through the full depth of the regolith to the bedrock and will support execution of the Phase 2 drilling campaign, which will seek to convert the known inferred mineral resources to a measured and indicated resource category.

The results provide a greater understanding of the mineralised horizons through the full depth of the regolith to the bedrock and will support execution of the Phase 2 drilling campaign, which will seek to convert the known inferred mineral resources to a measured and indicated resource category. Metallurgical Compatibility: The Carina Module clays have been shown to be amenable to rare earths extraction using the same metallurgical process (the "Circular Mineral Harvesting" process) developed for the Chile-based Penco Module, which utilizes ammonium sulfate as the primary leaching solution. A 25-tonne bulk sample of Carina clays was processed in the Aclara Pilot Plant in Concepción, Chile in Q1 2024, where leaching results were consistent with the drill core assays.

The full set of results is included in Table 3 at the end of this press release. These results supplement the results obtained from the auger drilling campaign undertaken between February 2023 and September 2023, which comprised 1,630 meters within 201drill holes. The results of the auger drilling campaign also formed the basis of the maiden mineral resource estimate announced in Aclara's press release dated December 12, 2024, and which supported the preparation of the Carina Module Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") dated January 12, 2024.

Next Steps

The Phase 1 RC drilling campaign results have provided the Company with a basis to further advance the following activities:

issuance of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate planned for July 2024;

issuance of an updated PEA of the Carina Module during Q3 2024;

execution of a 15,200-meter Phase 2 RC drill campaign to convert inferred mineral resource to a measured and indicated mineral resource category, which is expected to commence in June 2024; and

execution of a metallurgical test campaign during H2 2024 and H1 2025. Sample collections will be obtained through sonic drilling and sent to SGS Lakefield for mineralogical and recovery characterization, to serve as an input for the pre-feasibility study, as well as form the basis for a new semi-industrial scale piloting operation scheduled to occur in 2025.

Aclara COO, Barry Murphy, commented:

"We are very pleased with the results obtained from Aclara's recent RC drilling campaign as they have confirmed our expectation that the Carina Module deposit will increase in size to become a truly world-class heavy rare earth asset. Based on the positive Phase 1 RC drill results, the Company will be updating the Carina Module's mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment and proceeding with the next phase of RC drilling aimed at converting the known mineral resource from an inferred to a measured and indicated level of categorisation. The results obtained from Phase 2 RC drilling campaign are expected to provide support for the Carina Module prefeasibility study, as well as to provide samples for a more comprehensive metallurgical test work programme, which we believe will demonstrate the extraordinary value of this deposit."

Table 1. Comparison of Phase 1 RC drilling campaign results to the previously disclosed auger drilling campaign results.

Unit RC Drilling Campaign Auger Drilling Campaign High-Grade Mineralization Thickness Drilling meters 1,998 1,693 Drill holes # 80 236 Average Drill Depth meters /drill hole 25.0 7.2 High Grade Mineralization Thickness meters 11.1 6.1 TREO Grades (within the High-Grade Mineralization Range) Total Rare Earth Oxides ppm 1,803 1,510 Total NdPr Oxides ("NdPr_T") ppm 354 283 Total DyTb Oxides ("DyTb_T") ppm 57 46 DREO Grades (within the High-Grade Mineralization Range) Desorbible Rare Earth Oxides ppm 484 470 Desorbible NdPr Oxides ("NdPr_D") ppm 130 131 Desorbible DyTb Oxides ("DyTb_D") ppm 22 21 Rare Earths Distribution (within the High-Grade Mineralization Range) NdPr Weight within the Basket % 26.9% 27.8% DyTb Weight within the Basket % 4.5% 4.5%

Table 2. Summary of Carina Module's top 10 RC drill hole results from the Phase 1 RC drilling campaign ordered by DREO grade, including only the regolith or saprolitization interval (the location of these drill hole collars are shown in Figure 2 below).

Drillhole Length From To TREO DREO NdPr_T NdPr_D Dy_T Dy_D Tb_T Tb_D m m m ppm ppm ppm ppm % of DREO ppm ppm % of DREO ppm ppm % of DREO RCCAR23024 5 0 5 1,891 1,015 401 351 35% 49.7 28.1 2.8% 7.6 5.6 0.6% RCCAR23055 26 0 26 2,276 905 488 192 21% 96.5 45.3 5.0% 16.2 7.2 0.8% RCCAR23016 18 8 26 2,239 897 490 354 39% 38.1 17.9 2.0% 6.8 3.4 0.4% RCCAR23001 9 1 10 1,712 874 360 214 24% 75.3 50.1 5.7% 12.5 9.8 1.1% RCCAR23033 8 0 8 2,791 856 650 279 33% 76.7 27.6 3.2% 13.1 5.0 0.6% RCCAR23005 10 1 11 4,231 739 839 213 29% 101.7 21.2 2.9% 17.9 3.6 0.5% RCCAR23054 12 0 12 2,657 787 597 151 19% 86.8 33.6 4.3% 14.9 5.5 0.7% RCCAR23012 12 2 14 2,485 676 544 224 33% 33.3 16.4 2.4% 6.2 3.0 0.4% RCCAR23008 16 0 16 3,095 638 626 224 35% 73.6 25.1 3.9% 13.4 4.8 0.8% RCCAR23044 11 0 11 2,840 634 583 170 27% 82.5 25.0 4.0% 13.5 4.3 0.7%

Reverse Circulation Drilling Campaign Summary

A total of 1,998 meters of drilling within 80 RC drill holes was carried out from November 2023 to April 2024 as part of an exploration drilling campaign covering approximately 700 hectares within the area of the Carina Module (see Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4 below). The primary objectives of the drilling initiative were to:

obtain additional information to fully assess the Carina Module's potential (both laterally and at depth);

obtain guidance for future RC drilling campaigns, as needed to contribute to the definition of the Carina Module's indicated and measured resource estimates; and

establish a base for a future metallurgical test sample collection.

Figure 1. Images of the RC drilling campaign showing the operation and sampling methodology carried out at the Carina Module.

Geological Overview

The Rare Earth Element secondary minerals are released from the pink porphyritic monzogranite composed of quartz, oligoclase, microcline, and annite as essential minerals, which has suffered greisen alteration superimposed by weathering.

Figure 2 depicts the extensions of the upper pedolith, lower pedolith, and saprolite units, which define the mineralization overprint of the regolith-hosted ion-adsorption clay deposit. Figure 2 also demonstrates the collar locations of the previous auger drilling campaign and the Phase 1 RC drilling campaign.

Figure 2. Carina Module map with executed RC and auger drill holes, and the extension of the upper pedolith, lower pedolith and saprolite areas. RC and auger boreholes are displayed by red squares and blue dots, respectively. The ten highest DREO grade RC holes are labeled in the figure and exhibited in Table 2. Cross-sections A-A' and B-B' are illustrated in Figure 3.

Figure 3 depicts the regolith horizons across two cross-sections, A-A' and B-B'. Here, the saprolite is better defined and thicker, and demonstrates greater continuity than the results observed during the previous auger drilling campaign. The auger holes are annotated in black font, whereas the RC drill holes are annotated in blue font.

Figure 3. Cross-sections 'A-A' and 'B-B' as shown in Figure 2.

Sampling and Assay Protocols

The 80 RC drill holes were sampled at intervals of one (1) meter for a total of 1,998 samples. For Total Rare Earth Elements ("TREE") analysis, 1420 samples were sent to ALS laboratory in Lima, Peru and the remaining 578 samples were sent to SGS Geosol laboratory in Vespasiano, Brazil. For the Desorbable Rare Earth Elements ("DREE") analysis, 821 samples were sent to the AGS laboratory in La Serena, Chile and 1,177 samples were sent to SGS Geosol laboratory in Vespasiano, Brazil.

For the TREE analyses, the same sampling and analytical protocols were followed as described in the Company's technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment - Carina Rare Earth Element Project - Nova Roma, Goiás, Brazil" and dated January 12, 2024, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standard of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") by GE21 Consultoria Mineral. The QA/QC program has been implemented in the SGS Geosol lab, where the results of Dy, Tb, Nd and Pr analyses are controlled to meet high standard of accuracy.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Luiz Jorge Frutuoso Junior (Aclara Exploration Manager) who has over 20 years of relevant experience. Mr. Frutuoso is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

The present study was validated by Aclara's Chief Geologist, Juan Pablo Navarro, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG, #9021) and is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Aclara's Database and QA/QC Geologist, Carlos Paixao, provided an analysis of the QA/QC protocols applied to the Carina Module and has confirmed that they meet the required level of control and accuracy.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that is focused on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the BioBio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular Mineral Harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling. Additionally, it does not generate tailings, eliminating the need for a tailings storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulphate. Further, harmful levels of radionuclides, typical of hard rock rare earth deposits, are not concentrated within Aclara's processing flowsheet. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to: mineral continuity, grade, and upside at the Carina Module, the Company's exploration plan and activities in Brazil and the expectations of the Company's management as to the timing, cost, scope and results of such exploration works and drilling activities and the Phase 2 RC drill campaign and updated mineral resource estimates and an updated preliminary economic assessment of the Carina Module. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic problems in Brazil; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may be not able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Penco Module and/or the Carina Module. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 22, 2024 filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

Table 3. Complete list of drillholes from the reverse circulation drilling at Carina Module (November 2023 - April 2024)

Drillhole Length From To Material TREO DREO NdPr T NdPr D Dy T Dy D Tb T Tb D m m m Type ppm ppm ppm ppm % of DREO ppm ppm % of DREO ppm ppm % of DREO RCCAR23001 9 1 10 Regolith 1712 874 360 214 24% 75.3 50.1 5.7% 12.5 9.8 1.1% RCCAR23001 30 11 40 Rock 989 50 142 5 10% 42.3 3.0 6.1% 6.4 0.5 0.9% RCCAR23002 33 0 33 Regolith 2389 411 559 122 30% 56.8 15.4 3.8% 10.8 2.8 0.7% RCCAR23002 7 33 40 Rock 1612 58 349 9 15% 61.6 3.0 5.1% 10.7 0.4 0.8% RCCAR23003 21 0 21 Regolith 2287 391 453 86 22% 59.6 17.1 4.4% 10.4 2.9 0.7% RCCAR23003 29 22 51 Rock 1070 8 206 2 20% 23.5 0.2 2.8% 4.0 0.0 0.6% RCCAR23004 5 2 7 Regolith 846 365 143 60 16% 48.7 22.9 6.3% 7.7 3.8 1.0% RCCAR23004 48 7 55 Rock 451 19 56 1 8% 24.4 1.3 7.0% 3.6 0.2 0.9% RCCAR23005 19 0 19 Regolith 3404 415 694 118 28% 79.1 11.6 2.8% 13.9 2.0 0.5% RCCAR23005 16 19 35 Rock 1070 8 218 2 22% 24.9 0.3 3.2% 4.3 0.0 0.5% RCCAR23006 13 0 13 Regolith 1173 117 240 37 32% 25.4 3.2 2.7% 4.3 0.6 0.5% RCCAR23006 47 13 60 Rock 822 7 169 2 28% 17.4 0.2 2.4% 2.9 0.0 0.7% RCCAR23007 9 0 9 Regolith 912 296 184 45 15% 48.7 16.6 5.6% 8.4 2.8 0.9% RCCAR23007 51 9 60 Rock 490 24 66 2 6% 26.7 1.6 6.5% 4.1 0.2 0.9% RCCAR23008 22 0 22 Regolith 2805 492 544 170 34% 65.9 19.8 4.0% 11.8 3.8 0.8% RCCAR23008 10 22 32 Rock 929 18 190 4 21% 25.5 0.6 3.2% 4.3 0.1 0.6% RCCAR23009 20 0 20 Regolith 1356 213 272 56 26% 35.6 9.0 4.2% 6.2 1.5 0.7% RCCAR23009 3 20 23 Rock 853 46 183 11 24% 18.0 1.6 3.4% 3.2 0.3 0.6% RCCAR23010 10 0 10 Regolith 1637 585 241 89 15% 74.5 40.9 7.0% 11.0 6.0 1.0% RCCAR23010 16 10 26 Rock 1297 135 169 5 4% 61.0 8.9 6.6% 8.7 1.1 0.8% RCCAR23011 8 0 8 Regolith 1651 574 314 123 21% 66.0 31.4 5.5% 12.1 5.5 1.0% RCCAR23011 13 8 21 Rock 907 87 115 2 2% 42.8 6.6 7.5% 6.3 0.9 1.0% RCCAR23012 19 0 20 Regolith 2167 471 462 152 32% 29.8 11.6 2.5% 5.5 2.1 0.4% RCCAR23012 5 20 24 Rock 1419 100 252 20 20% 24.5 2.2 2.2% 4.0 0.4 0.4% RCCAR23013 30 0 30 Regolith 1218 357 239 121 34% 21.3 7.4 2.1% 3.5 1.4 0.4% RCCAR23013 2 30 32 Rock 1197 114 247 30 26% 21.4 2.4 2.1% 3.9 0.5 0.4% RCCAR23014 15 0 15 Regolith 2284 584 448 207 35% 36.3 12.9 2.2% 6.2 2.2 0.4% RCCAR23014 7 15 22 Rock 1840 67 336 6 9% 49.1 3.1 4.6% 7.9 0.4 0.6% RCCAR23015 8 0 8 Regolith 1210 725 225 182 25% 50.8 34.1 4.7% 7.6 5.6 0.8% RCCAR23015 8 8 16 Rock 1221 202 173 18 9% 54.7 10.8 5.3% 8.4 1.5 0.8% RCCAR23016 30 0 30 Regolith 1763 566 361 222 39% 29.6 11.1 2.0% 5.2 2.1 0.4% RCCAR23016 7 30 37 Rock 2507 173 573 40 23% 61.1 6.4 3.7% 10.8 1.1 0.6% RCCAR23017 17 0 17 Regolith 1413 406 321 156 38% 27.4 8.8 2.2% 4.6 1.6 0.4% RCCAR23017 5 17 22 Rock 1359 79 272 13 16% 38.5 3.5 4.4% 5.8 0.5 0.7% RCCAR23018 4 0 4 Regolith 1095 225 146 61 27% 12.5 3.6 1.6% 2.0 0.7 0.3% RCCAR23018 7 4 11 Rock 1088 73 206 17 23% 24.9 1.9 2.7% 3.9 0.4 0.5% RCCAR23019 40 0 40 Regolith 958 96 127 23 23% 15.5 3.3 3.4% 2.5 0.5 0.5% RCCAR23019 14 40 54 Rock 1530 33 271 3 9% 43.7 1.8 5.4% 6.8 0.2 0.7% RCCAR23020 29 0 29 Regolith 818 153 122 49 32% 23.2 3.8 2.5% 3.6 0.7 0.4% RCCAR23020 1 29 30 Rock 2279 74 471 12 16% 89.9 3.4 4.6% 16.5 0.6 0.7% RCCAR23021 5 0 5 Regolith 942 610 183 144 24% 38.3 32.7 5.4% 5.6 5.6 0.9% RCCAR23021 5 5 10 Rock 1272 181 196 43 24% 41.4 5.0 2.8% 5.9 1.0 0.5% RCCAR23022 12 0 12 Regolith 1005 173 149 46 27% 20.2 4.9 2.8% 3.1 0.9 0.5% RCCAR23022 4 12 16 Rock 1199 127 198 20 16% 33.3 4.0 3.1% 5.1 0.6 0.5% RCCAR23023 9 0 9 Regolith 965 273 102 63 23% 26.1 8.0 2.9% 3.5 1.3 0.5% RCCAR23023 6 9 15 Rock 2364 118 471 7 6% 70.1 4.6 3.9% 10.7 0.6 0.5% RCCAR23023B 9 0 9 Regolith 1774 167 323 44 26% 40.3 5.1 3.0% 6.2 0.7 0.4% RCCAR23023B 6 9 15 Rock 2181 58 399 5 8% 58.5 2.4 4.2% 9.3 0.3 0.5% RCCAR23024 5 0 5 Regolith 1891 1015 401 351 35% 49.7 28.1 2.8% 7.6 5.6 0.6% RCCAR23024 6 5 11 Rock 1476 112 255 22 20% 53.0 3.1 2.8% 8.1 0.6 0.6% RCCAR23025 7 0 7 Regolith 1198 274 177 78 28% 33.3 9.3 3.4% 5.0 1.5 0.6% RCCAR23025 3 7 10 Rock 1338 11 221 2 17% 39.2 0.3 2.5% 6.2 0.1 0.5% RCCAR23026 22 0 22 Regolith 2697 259 561 73 28% 50.7 9.0 3.5% 8.9 1.7 0.6% RCCAR23026 5 22 27 Rock 1840 61 319 7 11% 55.6 2.5 4.0% 8.2 0.4 0.6% RCCAR23027 29 0 29 Regolith 986 329 146 100 30% 18.9 6.3 1.9% 2.9 1.2 0.4% RCCAR23027 5 29 34 Rock 1275 71 184 6 8% 49.5 4.2 5.9% 7.1 0.6 0.8% RCCAR23028 13 0 13 Regolith 693 240 108 52 22% 25.8 11.0 4.6% 3.7 1.8 0.7% RCCAR23028 8 13 21 Rock 1134 199 158 40 20% 45.5 6.6 3.3% 6.4 1.3 0.7% RCCAR23029 13 0 13 Regolith 1973 429 359 72 17% 51.3 16.4 3.8% 8.1 2.5 0.6% RCCAR23029 8 13 21 Rock 1470 83 260 13 15% 38.3 3.6 4.3% 6.3 0.6 0.7% RCCAR23030 11 0 11 Regolith 445 182 71 28 15% 22.3 11.4 6.3% 3.4 1.8 1.0% RCCAR23030 4 11 15 Rock 287 35 31 1 3% 18.2 2.9 8.3% 2.6 0.4 1.1% RCCAR23031 3 0 3 Regolith 586 372 84 44 12% 27.1 19.3 5.2% 4.1 2.9 0.8% RCCAR23031 7 3 10 Rock 690 55 89 2 4% 36.0 3.8 6.9% 5.5 0.5 0.9% RCCAR23032 12 0 12 Regolith 937 621 157 137 22% 38.6 35.1 5.6% 6.1 6.1 1.0% RCCAR23032 5 12 17 Rock 792 111 95 8 7% 46.2 9.0 8.1% 6.4 1.1 1.0% RCCAR23033 8 0 8 Regolith 2791 856 650 279 33% 76.7 27.6 3.2% 13.1 5.0 0.6% RCCAR23033 6 8 14 Rock 1166 141 216 34 24% 26.2 3.0 2.1% 4.2 0.6 0.4% RCCAR23034 10 0 10 Regolith 800 312 155 64 21% 36.2 17.9 5.7% 6.2 3.3 1.1% RCCAR23034 6 10 16 Rock 671 60 107 3 5% 31.3 4.9 8.1% 5.3 0.7 1.2% RCCAR23035 5 0 5 Regolith 586 260 95 50 19% 30.8 17.4 6.7% 5.1 2.8 1.1% RCCAR23035 10 5 15 Rock 473 74 59 3 4% 24.0 6.0 8.1% 3.6 0.8 1.1% RCCAR23036 5 0 5 Regolith 1219 574 170 86 15% 57.0 34.6 6.0% 9.6 5.5 1.0% RCCAR23036 6 5 11 Rock 707 58 84 4 6% 36.5 4.1 7.1% 5.9 0.6 1.0% RCCAR23037 12 0 12 Regolith 1194 332 250 106 32% 30.0 11.3 3.4% 5.1 2.0 0.6% RCCAR23037 4 12 16 Rock 909 105 188 24 23% 20.0 4.1 3.9% 3.5 0.7 0.7% RCCAR23038 24 0 24 Regolith 1316 445 192 75 17% 42.7 18.9 4.2% 6.8 2.9 0.6% RCCAR23038 4 24 28 Rock 1337 67 176 11 16% 47.5 2.2 3.2% 7.3 0.4 0.6% RCCAR23039 28 0 28 Regolith 984 119 167 38 32% 20.1 3.0 2.5% 3.2 0.5 0.5% RCCAR23039 7 28 35 Rock 1453 25 252 5 20% 35.4 0.8 3.1% 5.7 0.1 0.6% RCCAR23040 10 0 10 Regolith 635 280 95 33 12% 32.0 18.6 6.6% 5.2 2.8 1.0% RCCAR23040 13 10 23 Rock 424 58 53 2 3% 24.0 4.8 8.2% 3.5 0.6 1.1% RCCAR23041 16 0 16 Regolith 1421 299 240 99 33% 23.9 7.3 2.5% 3.9 1.4 0.5% RCCAR23041 2 16 18 Rock 2373 146 456 28 19% 73.7 6.3 4.3% 12.0 1.0 0.7% RCCAR23042 2 0 2 Regolith 383 100 58 16 16% 17.7 4.8 4.8% 2.5 0.7 0.7% RCCAR23042 8 2 10 Rock 508 46 65 2 4% 27.1 3.2 6.9% 4.0 0.4 0.9% RCCAR23043 20 0 20 Regolith 2028 489 452 136 28% 43.0 14.8 3.0% 7.4 2.6 0.5% RCCAR23043 4 21 24 Rock 1469 90 263 15 17% 43.8 4.8 5.3% 6.8 0.7 0.8% RCCAR23044 12 0 12 Regolith 2820 595 576 157 26% 82.0 23.6 4.0% 13.4 4.0 0.7% RCCAR23044 5 12 17 Rock 1923 59 398 13 22% 35.3 1.7 3.0% 6.3 0.3 0.6% RCCAR23045 14 0 14 Regolith 1493 487 270 75 15% 60.5 32.5 6.7% 10.0 5.3 1.1% RCCAR23045 4 14 18 Rock 1055 69 145 3 5% 50.4 5.9 8.7% 6.7 0.8 1.2% RCCAR23046 26 0 26 Regolith 1344 231 259 66 29% 26.1 7.0 3.0% 4.7 1.3 0.6% RCCAR23046 4 26 30 Rock 1830 67 377 14 20% 37.3 2.3 3.5% 6.8 0.4 0.6% RCCAR23047 23 0 23 Regolith 1444 330 300 105 32% 27.1 9.3 2.8% 5.0 1.7 0.5% RCCAR23047 8 23 31 Rock 1116 54 221 11 20% 26.5 2.0 3.7% 4.8 0.3 0.6% RCCAR23048 13 0 13 Regolith 1306 401 237 84 21% 49.1 19.2 4.8% 7.8 3.2 0.8% RCCAR23048 12 13 25 Rock 943 36 148 2 6% 39.3 2.4 6.7% 6.1 0.3 0.9% RCCAR23049 35 0 35 Regolith 1132 300 206 80 27% 33.6 10.8 3.6% 5.2 1.8 0.6% RCCAR23049 8 35 43 Rock 957 26 151 2 6% 46.8 1.9 7.3% 7.9 0.2 1.0% RCCAR23050 8 0 8 Regolith 1726 467 345 155 33% 51.6 17.0 3.6% 8.9 3.1 0.7% RCCAR23050 5 8 13 Rock 1227 138 173 14 10% 42.5 6.3 4.6% 5.9 0.9 0.6% RCCAR23051 12 0 12 Regolith 1118 274 207 41 15% 70.6 18.9 6.9% 12.7 3.0 1.1% RCCAR23051 8 12 20 Rock 689 63 79 3 5% 46.0 4.8 7.6% 7.2 0.6 1.0% RCCAR23052 10 0 10 Regolith 708 302 105 57 19% 34.6 18.1 6.0% 5.4 2.8 0.9% RCCAR23052 4 10 14 Rock 613 41 78 2 5% 32.7 3.2 8.0% 5.3 0.4 1.1% RCCAR23053 3 0 3 Regolith 471 131 79 30 23% 24.2 7.4 5.6% 3.8 1.3 1.0% RCCAR23053 7 3 10 Rock 493 69 70 6 9% 26.6 5.0 7.2% 4.2 0.7 1.1% RCCAR23054 19 0 19 Regolith 2115 507 448 98 19% 58.0 22.0 4.3% 9.9 3.6 0.7% RCCAR23054 5 19 24 Rock 2362 102 606 11 10% 87.2 4.6 4.6% 15.7 0.7 0.7% RCCAR23055 33 0 33 Regolith 2143 711 445 145 20% 92.2 36.0 5.1% 15.5 5.7 0.8% RCCAR23055 4 33 37 Rock 1229 137 192 3 2% 56.9 10.1 7.3% 9.2 1.3 0.9% RCCAR23056 14 0 14 Regolith 1478 617 268 122 20% 61.9 32.7 5.3% 10.7 5.9 1.0% RCCAR23056 15 14 29 Rock 1210 103 179 4 4% 47.6 7.0 6.7% 7.1 1.0 0.9% RCCAR23057 26 0 26 Regolith 2278 250 520 83 33% 34.7 6.4 2.6% 6.1 1.2 0.5% RCCAR23057 14 26 40 Rock 1622 65 291 5 7% 41.6 3.2 4.9% 7.0 0.4 0.7% RCCAR23057B 25 0 25 Regolith 1265 233 227 76 33% 22.7 6.0 2.6% 3.7 1.0 0.4% RCCAR23057B 15 25 40 Rock 1524 54 264 4 7% 39.3 2.7 5.1% 6.1 0.3 0.6% RCCAR23058 24 0 24 Regolith 1209 156 274 52 34% 28.4 4.1 2.6% 4.7 0.7 0.5% RCCAR23058 5 24 29 Rock 875 43 180 10 24% 20.5 1.1 2.6% 3.5 0.2 0.5% RCCAR23059 9 0 9 Regolith 1345 496 232 105 21% 47.3 23.9 4.8% 7.5 3.9 0.8% RCCAR23059 11 9 20 Rock 613 73 89 2 3% 21.9 5.1 7.0% 3.1 0.6 0.9% RCCAR23060 4 0 4 Regolith 542 234 70 44 19% 27.9 12.5 5.3% 3.8 1.9 0.8% RCCAR23060 10 4 14 Rock 499 57 72 5 8% 24.8 4.0 6.9% 3.9 0.5 0.9% RCCAR23061 16 0 16 Regolith 571 223 78 39 18% 31.0 14.6 6.5% 4.9 2.3 1.0% RCCAR23061 6 16 22 Rock 603 59 72 2 3% 33.9 5.0 8.5% 5.2 0.7 1.1% RCCAR23062 12 0 12 Regolith 1664 519 271 114 22% 73.8 29.6 5.7% 11.6 4.6 0.9% RCCAR23062 6 12 18 Rock 1257 175 162 9 5% 55.4 11.7 6.7% 8.0 1.5 0.9% RCCAR23063 12 0 12 Regolith 1747 564 441 173 31% 66.1 23.5 4.2% 11.5 4.1 0.7% RCCAR23063 24 12 36 Rock 1088 77 167 4 5% 47.6 4.9 6.3% 7.7 0.6 0.8% RCCAR23064 4 0 4 Regolith 4244 317 1146 95 30% 98.8 9.1 2.9% 19.1 1.7 0.5% RCCAR23064 8 4 12 Rock 1204 85 183 5 6% 29.5 4.0 4.8% 4.7 0.5 0.6% RCCAR23065 18 0 18 Regolith 1425 172 309 61 35% 29.3 3.9 2.2% 4.9 0.8 0.4% RCCAR23065 2 18 20 Rock 1460 39 260 9 22% 39.1 0.9 2.4% 6.5 0.2 0.5% RCCAR23066 19 0 19 Regolith 1718 493 332 150 31% 33.3 15.3 3.1% 5.3 2.4 0.5% RCCAR23066 3 19 21 Rock 1112 6 211 1 23% 23.5 0.1 2.3% 3.8 0.0 0.6% RCCAR23067 18 0 18 Regolith 785 182 91 56 31% 11.3 3.3 1.8% 1.7 0.6 0.3% RCCAR23067 5 18 23 Rock 2248 57 526 10 17% 54.7 2.2 3.9% 8.9 0.3 0.5% RCCAR23068 15 0 15 Regolith 1193 286 196 75 26% 39.2 11.1 3.9% 6.2 1.9 0.7% RCCAR23068 9 15 24 Rock 1380 73 180 9 12% 50.8 2.9 4.0% 7.7 0.4 0.6% RCCAR23069 28 0 28 Regolith 1169 134 166 19 14% 32.1 6.0 4.5% 4.5 0.8 0.6% RCCAR23069 8 28 36 Rock 1966 132 271 4 3% 85.3 7.1 5.4% 12.2 0.8 0.6% RCCAR23070 18 0 18 Regolith 2190 394 334 61 16% 60.0 18.9 4.8% 9.1 2.6 0.7% RCCAR23070 5 18 23 Rock 2586 61 436 5 8% 60.6 2.6 4.3% 9.7 0.3 0.6% RCCAR23071 20 0 20 Regolith 1194 265 181 79 30% 28.1 7.1 2.7% 4.1 1.2 0.4% RCCAR23071 3 20 23 Rock 1300 67 209 13 19% 36.7 1.8 2.7% 5.5 0.3 0.5% RCCAR23072 19 0 19 Regolith 576 142 68 29 20% 16.8 5.6 4.0% 2.0 0.8 0.6% RCCAR23072 5 19 24 Rock 1112 30 173 4 15% 33.9 1.1 3.5% 4.4 0.2 0.5% RCCAR23073 24 0 24 Regolith 1363 376 271 117 31% 28.5 10.2 2.7% 4.8 1.7 0.5% RCCAR23073 5 24 29 Rock 1544 41 305 5 11% 41.5 2.1 5.0% 7.0 0.3 0.7% RCCAR23074 17 0 17 Regolith 1676 280 397 92 33% 37.7 7.4 2.6% 6.7 1.3 0.5% RCCAR23074 2 17 19 Rock 3546 105 859 16 15% 90.6 4.6 4.4% 16.0 0.6 0.6% RCCAR23075 20 0 20 Regolith 799 235 149 77 33% 16.5 6.3 2.7% 2.8 1.1 0.5% RCCAR23075 9 20 29 Rock 942 11 189 2 20% 19.6 0.3 2.8% 3.4 0.0 0.4% RCCAR23076 10 0 10 Regolith 1262 277 147 87 31% 13.9 6.2 2.2% 2.2 1.1 0.4% RCCAR23076 5 10 15 Rock 1634 17 305 4 23% 31.8 0.5 2.7% 5.1 0.1 0.5% RCCAR23077 20 0 20 Regolith 2332 390 488 128 33% 34.4 7.6 1.9% 5.7 1.3 0.3% RCCAR23077 5 20 25 Rock 1574 62 269 9 15% 43.6 2.6 4.3% 6.9 0.4 0.6% RCCAR23077B 18 0 18 Regolith 2397 531 473 183 34% 28.3 8.6 1.6% 4.9 1.5 0.3% RCCAR23077B 7 18 25 Rock 1203 25 199 5 22% 36.8 0.8 3.1% 5.8 0.1 0.4%

1 Total Rare Earths ("TREO"): Considers all rare earths elements represented in oxide form ((Lanthanum - La 2 O 3 , Cerium - Ce 2 O 3 , Praseodymium - Pr 6 O 11 , Neodymium - Nd 2 O 3 , Samarium - Sm 2 O 3 , Europium - Eu 2 O 3 , Gadolinium - Gd 2 O 3 , Terbium - Tb 4 O 7 , Dysprosium - Dy 2 O 3 , Holmium - Ho 2 O 3 , Erbium - Er 2 O 3 , Thulium - Tm 2 O 3 , Ytterbium - Yb 2 O 3 , Lutetium - Lu 2 O 3 , Yttrium - Y 2 O 3 ).).

2 Desorbible Rare Earths ("DREO"): DREO is the recoverable fraction of TREO using the Circular Mineral Harvesting ammonium sulfate based metallurgical process.

