Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that members of the Company's management team will participate in the following conferences:

BIO International Convention 2024 Panel Name: Challenging Biotech's One-Track Mind When it Comes to Neuropsychiatric Drug Innovation Date and Time: Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 4:15 pm PDT Location: San Diego, CA



Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference Format: 1x1 investor meetings only Dates: June 5-6, 2024 Location: New York, NY



About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders. MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.

