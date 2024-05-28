RONN Inc. Signs a Strategic Partnership, the First of Seven Contemplated Hubs Expected to be Worth $350,000,000 Within First Nations Canada

RONN Inc. signed an engagement agreement with Tobiqe First Nations Canada to build and manage a multi-purpose hydrogen production hub pilot program supplied with our hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

RONN, Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) announces it has signed a strategic partnership engagement letter with Tobique First Nations Canada. to establish a hydrogen production facility, an exclusive hydrogen FCEV logistic truck dealership, and a distribution network. Mr. Ford, the company CEO, stated that this is the culmination of nine months of discussion since last September 2023 with First Nations Canada; Mr. Ford added that the engagement includes a $1,000,000 initial good faith investment for RONN Inc.

Julian Moulton, Tobique First Nations Leader, stated that partnering with RONN, Inc. to develop a hydrogen hub in Tobique First Nation presents a unique opportunity to capitalize on the growing clean energy market. This initiative promises economic benefits, environmental stewardship, and technological leadership, making it a compelling investment for sustainable future growth.

Mr. Moulton added some of his critical incentives for entering the clean energy sector:

Government Support and Incentives:

- Access to grants, subsidies, and tax incentives for green energy projects from federal and provincial governments.

- Participation in programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting renewable energy sources. Growing Market Demand:

- Increasing global demand for hydrogen as a clean energy source, driven by commitments to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

- Expanding market for hydrogen vehicles, supported by advancements in technology and infrastructure development. Economic and Employment Benefits:

- Creation of new jobs in hydrogen production, vehicle sales, and distribution.

- Boost the local economy through increased business activity and investment. Environmental Impact:

- Significant reduction in carbon emissions by replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen.

- Improvement in air quality and overall environmental health within the community

About: RONN is a Hydrogen company at the forefront of sustainable technology solutions. While working to manufacture high-performance, environmentally responsible hydrogen electric vehicles, the Company has now added hydrogen production hub development to contribute positively to the planet.

