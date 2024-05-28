Anzeige
28.05.2024
RONN Inc. Signs a Strategic Partnership, the First of Seven Contemplated Hubs Expected to be Worth $350,000,000 Within First Nations Canada

RONN Inc. signed an engagement agreement with Tobiqe First Nations Canada to build and manage a multi-purpose hydrogen production hub pilot program supplied with our hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / RONN, Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) announces it has signed a strategic partnership engagement letter with Tobique First Nations Canada. to establish a hydrogen production facility, an exclusive hydrogen FCEV logistic truck dealership, and a distribution network. Mr. Ford, the company CEO, stated that this is the culmination of nine months of discussion since last September 2023 with First Nations Canada; Mr. Ford added that the engagement includes a $1,000,000 initial good faith investment for RONN Inc.

Julian Moulton, Tobique First Nations Leader, stated that partnering with RONN, Inc. to develop a hydrogen hub in Tobique First Nation presents a unique opportunity to capitalize on the growing clean energy market. This initiative promises economic benefits, environmental stewardship, and technological leadership, making it a compelling investment for sustainable future growth.

Mr. Moulton added some of his critical incentives for entering the clean energy sector:

  1. Government Support and Incentives:
    - Access to grants, subsidies, and tax incentives for green energy projects from federal and provincial governments.
    - Participation in programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting renewable energy sources.
  2. Growing Market Demand:
    - Increasing global demand for hydrogen as a clean energy source, driven by commitments to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.
    - Expanding market for hydrogen vehicles, supported by advancements in technology and infrastructure development.
  3. Economic and Employment Benefits:
    - Creation of new jobs in hydrogen production, vehicle sales, and distribution.
    - Boost the local economy through increased business activity and investment.
  4. Environmental Impact:
    - Significant reduction in carbon emissions by replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen.
    - Improvement in air quality and overall environmental health within the community

About: RONN is a Hydrogen company at the forefront of sustainable technology solutions. While working to manufacture high-performance, environmentally responsible hydrogen electric vehicles, the Company has now added hydrogen production hub development to contribute positively to the planet.

For Inquiries please contact:

John Morgan at jmorgan@ronnmotorgroup.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: RONN Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
