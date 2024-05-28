Westinghouse Electric Company released its 2023 Sustainability Report today. The report provides the latest updates on the company's efforts to integrate sustainability throughout its business and deliver clean, affordable and secure nuclear energy for a carbon-free future.

In 2023, Westinghouse advanced its commitments to support the environment, its employees and the communities where it operates. The report details the company's sustainability initiatives and achievements in deploying clean energy technology, environmental conservation, diversity, equity and inclusion, safety and corporate governance. Highlights include:

Joined the Net Zero Nuclear Pledge announced at COP28, which recognizes the need to triple nuclear energy capacity globally by 2050

Achieved 16.7% reduction in Scope 1 2 greenhouse gas emissions since 2019

Added 1,150 Mwe of carbon-free electricity to the U.S. grid with the delivery of Vogtle 3, the first AP1000 reactor entered into commercial operation in the United States, powering 500,000 homes in Georgia

reactor entered into commercial operation in the United States, powering 500,000 homes in Georgia Procured 22% of its electricity from clean energy sources, in addition to deploying its first on-site solar installation in Nivelles, Belgium

"Westinghouse is proud to play a leading role in the global effort to combat climate change and deliver a carbon-free future," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President CEO. "We continue to take concrete steps to minimize our own carbon footprint and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. We are also delivering innovative solutions across the nuclear energy life cycle that benefit our customers, communities and partners."

Westinghouse made notable progress to advance technologies that support a sustainable future and enhance energy security around the planet. This includes the continued development of our eVinci microreactor, Accident Tolerant Fuel, Long Duration Energy Storage technology and clean hydrogen that will help the world deliver a net-zero future. In 2023, Westinghouse launched the AP300 small modular reactor, the only SMR based on a large Generation III+ reactor already in operation globally, the proven, advanced AP1000 technology.

