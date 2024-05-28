Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Completes Installation at Glacier Peaks Casino in Montana

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(US OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3), a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables, is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the installation of one (1) Jackpot Blitz® casino machine at Glacier Peaks Casino located in Browning, Montana.

Currently, the Company has over 70 Jackpot Blitz® tables in the field. The Company's order book continues to grow and now includes more than 90 additional Jackpot Blitz® tables, an increase of approximately 123% over the current installation base. The Company is continuing to execute on the installation of these tables at tribal and commercial casinos, mostly in North America and certain international jurisdictions. Furthermore, the Company is in discussions with many casino groups to expand its order book.

Jackpot CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "we are excited to have our next generation Jackpot Blitz® installed at Glacier Peaks Casino. We continue to execute our plan to install our order book. Our stakeholders can expect to see more installations and orders as we move through Q2, throughout 2024 and beyond."

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in several provinces and states in Canada the U.S., including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Oregon, Saskatchewan, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

